AUS vs WI 2022: [Watch] Australia's Pat Cummins denied a wicket as zing bails stand still despite ball hitting the stumps

The second T20I between Australia and the West Indies at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday, October 7, saw Rovman Powell survive in bizarre fashion as Pat Cummins' delivery hit the stumps, but the zing bails weren't dislodged.

The incident occurred on the first ball of the 16th over of the second innings. With the required rate soaring, Powell went for a pull shot off a slower ball. He missed it as the ball hit his body before kissing the off-stump. However, the zing bails didn't even light up, denying Cummins a wicket.

The West Indian batter couldn't make the most of that lifeline as Cummins dismissed him a few minutes later for a 17-ball 18. The pacer bowled a leg-cutter, which Powell top-edged, with Matthew Wade taking a skier. Cummins eventually ended up with two scalps in the game.

Earlier, Powell also survived an lbw shout after Adam Zampa trapped him in front. Powell's decision to take the DRS paid off as according to the ball tracker, the ball was going over the stumps.

Mitchell Starc takes four wickets as Australia win by 31 runs

Australia v West Indies - T20I Series: Game 1

Australia cantered to a comfortable win as the West Indies struggled to adapt to the bouncy Gabba track. The hosts batted first and posted 178, courtesy of David Warner's 41-ball 75 and Tim David's 42 off 20 deliveries. Australia were on track for a 200-plus total, but the Windies pacers controlled the flow of runs in the death overs.

In reply, West Indies had hope when Johnson Charles and Brandon King went strong, adding 50 runs together. But the hosts applied the squeeze with timely wickets and won the game by 31 runs. Mitchell Starc starred with the ball, taking four wickets for just 20 runs.

Aaron Finch & Co. won the first T20I of the two-match series at the Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast by three wickets.

The Aussies will now turn their attention towards the three-match T20I series against England, starting on Sunday, October 9, in Perth.

