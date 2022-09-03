Create

AUS vs ZIM 2022: “141 is not a bad T20 total. Oh, it's an ODI” - Twitterati react as Zimbabwe bundle out Australia cheaply 

Australia vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI
The Aussies came up with a shoddy batting effort in the third ODI against Zimbabwe.
Renin Wilben Albert
Zimbabwe came up with an excellent bowling performance to bundle out Australia for 141 in 31 overs in Townsville on Saturday (September 3), in the third ODI of the three-match series.

The Aussies have already clinched the series, having won the first two ODIs by five and eight wickets, respectively. Their hopes of completing a clean sweep, though, received a massive jolt as their batting collapsed in the dead rubber.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Australia lost half their side for 72 in 18 overs. Opener David Warner top-scored with 94 off 96 even as the batting collapsed around him.

Glenn Maxwell (19 off 22) was the only other Aussie batter to reach double figures in the innings. For Zimbabwe, leg-spinner Ryan Burl stunned the hosts, claiming five for 10 in three overs.

The Twitterati were stunned to see Australia’s batting scorecard in the third ODI. Here are some reactions from baffled cricket fans on social media:

😮😮..#Cricket #AUSvZIM #Australia #DavidWarner https://t.co/hBViWVi6KU
It will be great if #ZIM wins the match at #AUS 😁😁One man show from #DavidWarner #AUSvZIM #ZIMvAUS twitter.com/ESPNcricinfo/s…
Maxwell for an ugly looking shot but he shouldn’t be batting down at number 7 in this batting line up.It’s not a practice match but an international game.#AusVsZim #AUSvZIM https://t.co/8wVM2lvETr
Zimbabwe skittled out Australia for 141 runs. Wow. #AUSvZIM
@amenners Now, now, 141 is not a bad #T20 total. Oh, it's an #ODI! 😬 #AUSvZIM
This is so disappointing. #AUSvZIM
What’s happening at Townsville?#AusVsZim #AUSvZIM https://t.co/MOE6ap2n5F
Zimbabwe 0-30 (6) chasing 141.Aussies in trouble!! #AUSvZIM https://t.co/znYMdhHdf3
This should be funniest collapse of all time 😂Aus 141, Warner 94 😭😭😂#AUSvZIM #AusVsZim
#AUSvZIM Aus 141 All out. https://t.co/Wlj26ltfex
Australian full strength team bundled out for 141 says volume that @ICC have to smell coffee & give small nations matches against big boys more often, if they really want to spread the game.Earlier Zimbabwe & Kenya were known entities especially in ODI format.#AUSvZIM
Aussies rn:#AUSvZIM https://t.co/wdwivwGywq

A bizarre batting collapse for Australia

Batting first, the Aussies lost skipper Aaron Finch, Steven Smith, keeper-batter Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green for single-figure scores. Finch’s (five) horror run with the bat continued as he edged Richard Ngarava to slip.

A misjudged leave from Smith (one) off Victor Nyauchi saw him trapped lbw before. Carey (four) and Stoinis (three) were caught behind off Brad Evans’ bowling. Green (three) was then caught at cover off Sean Williams.

After that, it was time for the Burl show. He had Maxwell caught and bowled off a leading edge. Ashton Agar (0) clipped a full toss to midwicket. Warner was the eighth wicket to fall on 135. He slog-swept the bowler to deep midwicket. The Aussie opener struck 14 fours and two sixes in his valiant innings.

Burl dismissed Mitchell Starc (two) and Josh Hazlewood (0) cheaply too as Australia folded up for a paltry total.

Defending the total, Aussie fast bowler Hazlewood claimed three quick wickets to reduce Zimbabwe to 44 for three in the 11th over.

