AUS vs ZIM 2022: “141 is not a bad T20 total. Oh, it's an ODI” - Twitterati react as Zimbabwe bundle out Australia cheaply 

Zimbabwe came up with an excellent bowling performance to bundle out Australia for 141 in 31 overs in Townsville on Saturday (September 3), in the third ODI of the three-match series.

The Aussies have already clinched the series, having won the first two ODIs by five and eight wickets, respectively. Their hopes of completing a clean sweep, though, received a massive jolt as their batting collapsed in the dead rubber.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Australia lost half their side for 72 in 18 overs. Opener David Warner top-scored with 94 off 96 even as the batting collapsed around him.

Glenn Maxwell (19 off 22) was the only other Aussie batter to reach double figures in the innings. For Zimbabwe, leg-spinner Ryan Burl stunned the hosts, claiming five for 10 in three overs.

The Twitterati were stunned to see Australia’s batting scorecard in the third ODI. Here are some reactions from baffled cricket fans on social media:

A bizarre batting collapse for Australia

Batting first, the Aussies lost skipper Aaron Finch, Steven Smith, keeper-batter Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green for single-figure scores. Finch’s (five) horror run with the bat continued as he edged Richard Ngarava to slip.

A misjudged leave from Smith (one) off Victor Nyauchi saw him trapped lbw before. Carey (four) and Stoinis (three) were caught behind off Brad Evans’ bowling. Green (three) was then caught at cover off Sean Williams.

After that, it was time for the Burl show. He had Maxwell caught and bowled off a leading edge. Ashton Agar (0) clipped a full toss to midwicket. Warner was the eighth wicket to fall on 135. He slog-swept the bowler to deep midwicket. The Aussie opener struck 14 fours and two sixes in his valiant innings.

Burl dismissed Mitchell Starc (two) and Josh Hazlewood (0) cheaply too as Australia folded up for a paltry total.

Defending the total, Aussie fast bowler Hazlewood claimed three quick wickets to reduce Zimbabwe to 44 for three in the 11th over.

