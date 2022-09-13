Babar Azam's cover drive makes entry into class 9 physics book in Pakistan

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam might be going through a lean patch, but there is certainly no doubt that he is one of the finest batters of the modern generation, and his record in such a brief period is a testimony to his talent and immaculate skill-set. Babar had a torrid time in the recently concluded Asia Cup where Pakistan went on to lose the final against Sri Lanka by 23 runs.

The influence of Babar Azam's cover drive

A run-machine from Pakistan, Babar seems to be at ease when on song and makes batting look ridiculously easy. One of his trademark shots is the cover drive and very few batters can execute this shot better than the Pakistan skipper.

Such has been the influence of his cover drive in his country, the shot has made its way to the physics syllabus of Class 9 in Pakistan. Famous Pakistani journalist Shiraz Hassan shared a photo from his Twitter handle where there is a particular physics question on the cover drive of Babar Azam.

Shiraz Hassan @ShirazHassan Babar Azam's cover drive related question in 9th grade physics syllabus (federal board) (via Reddit) Babar Azam's cover drive related question in 9th grade physics syllabus (federal board) (via Reddit) https://t.co/I2Tc9HldsG

"Babar Azam has hit a cover drive by given kinetic energy of 150J to the ball by his bat. a) At what speed will the ball go the boundary if the mass of the ball is 120g? b) How much kinetic energy footballer must impart to a football of mass 450g to make it move at this speed?" says the question.

Babar Azam has been a consistent run-scorer for Pakistan over the years and his numbers, especially in the fifty-overs format, are quite astounding. However, in the T20 format, his style of play has been questioned on occasions and a dip in form in the last month or so hasn't helped either.

A poor run in the Asia Cup

Babar scored just 68 runs in six Asia Cup matches and his lack of form disturbed the balance of the Pakistan team. With Mohammad Rizwan scoring at a questionable strike rate, there was too much pressure on the power-hitters which eventually cost Pakistan the final against Sri Lanka.

Babar Azam, who led Pakistan to the semi-finals of the previous T20 World Cup will look to gather himself back before the showpiece event. Pakistan will desperately need him both as a batter and skipper if they harbor hopes of going close to the silverware.

Babar has scored 2754 runs in the T20I format at a strike rate of 128.81 along with a century and 26 fifties. His ODI returns are stupendous, having scored 4664 runs at a staggering average of 59.79.

