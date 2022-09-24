"You don't even know his name" - Babar Azam trolled for wishing happy retirement to Roger Federer 

Twitter users trolled Babar Azam for wishing tennis legend Roger Federer a happy retirement on Saturday, September 24. One of them dug out a year-old interview video of the Pakistan captain where he struggled to remember Federer's name.

In the promotional clip that came out in March 2021, Babar had to tell Federer's name by just looking at his photo in tennis gear. He tried for a few seconds but couldn't recall the exact name and had to be eventually reminded by the host.

Babar wished the following to Federer:

"Greatness personified. One of a kind. Iconic. Happy retirement, you absolute legend @rogerfederer!"

Federer played his last competitive game in the Laver Cup on Saturday. He retired as the third on the list of men’s tennis players with the most Grand Slam wins, only behind Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21). He lifted the Wimbledon trophy eight times and has six Australian Open, one French Open, and five US Open titles to his name.

"Virat Kohli was chase master, Babar Azam has mastered that art" - Shoaib Akhtar

Meanwhile, Babar became the second fastest batter to score 8,000 runs on Thursday, September 22. He reached the milestone in 227 innings, 10 behind the fastest, Chris Gayle, and 30 better than Virat Kohli. On his way, he scored a stunning 110* off 66 balls to propel Pakistan to a 10-wicket win over England in the seven-match T20I series.

Former Pakistani fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar praised the 27-year-old for "mastering" the art of chasing like Kohli. Akhtar said:

"Virat Kohli was chase master, Babar Azam has mastered that art. This is what Pakistan requires — the run and strike rates. Both the openers, especially Babar Azam. He showed once again, why is no 1 player of the world. When he scores quickly, he makes life easier for Rizwan."

England roared back with a 63-run win in the third T20I and took a 2-1 lead in the series. The fourth T20I will be played on Sunday, September 25, in Karachi.

