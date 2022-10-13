"Babar must come out of this average mindset and think big" - Shahid Afridi criticizes Pakistan skipper's approach 

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has lambasted Babar Azam's approach, accusing him of maintaining an average mindset. The Pakistan skipper dons a rather conservative outlook, batting at the top of the order alongside Mohammad Rizwan in the shortest format.

With the bulk of Pakistan's runs coming from the pair at the top, a cautious approach has usually resulted in the side not being able to maximize the powerplay restrictions.

To add to their problems, the fragile middle order has not been able to make the most out of the solid platform laid out by the top-order batters.

Opining that Babar's average mindset will prove to be costly when Pakistan come up against big teams, Afridi said:

"Babar must come out of this average mindset and think big. If scoring 160 runs for the target against Bangladesh was his big intent, then what is he going to do against stronger teams."

The Pakistan skipper holds a strike rate of 132.27 after 17 innings in 2022. He currently holds the No. 3 ranking in the ICC T20I rankings for batters.

"First innings was a little bit slow, our batting was not up to the mark" - Babar Azam following the nine-wicket loss to New Zealand

Pakistan were only able to muster 130-7 during their previous tri-series encounter against New Zealand on Tuesday, October 11.

In the aftermath of the nine-wicket defeat against the Kiwis at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, Babar admitted that the visitors' batting approach was questionable.

Claiming that their batting was below-par, the Pakistan captain said during the post-match presentation:

"First innings was a little bit slow, our batting was not up to the mark. Lot of things to discuss and a day off tomorrow, we will ensure we don't repeat the mistakes in the next game. We had a bad day, if we had got 160 would have been good but 130 is easy for the Black Caps."

The ace batter could only register 21 runs off 23 deliveries in their first defeat of the tri-series before being dismissed by Michael Bracewell.

Pakistan are on the lookout to iron out their flaws before heading to Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022. They are scheduled to face New Zealand in the final of the tri-series on Friday, October 14.

Is Babar Azam guilty of holding the team back with his approach as a batter? Let us know what you think.

