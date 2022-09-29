BBL and WBBL get DRS; Bash Boost point and X-Factor scrapped

The Big Bash League (BBL) as well as the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) will have the Decision Review System (DRS) system for the upcoming season. Also, innovations like Bash Boost point and X-Factor, which were not very popular, have been scrapped. Further, the Power Surge will be part of the WBBL for the first time.

Cricket Australia (CA) announced changes to its popular T20 league competitions on Thursday (September 29). The board was keen on introducing the review system last season, but had to postpone the plans due to COVID-19. There were some changes to the schedule, which made it unfeasible to use DRS as logistical challenges arose.

The DRS rules in the BBL will be similar to other T20 competitions, with teams given one unsuccessful review per innings and 15 seconds to challenge any decision. Reviews will be retained when a decision is an "Umpire's call".

While DRS will be available for every BBL match for the upcoming season, it will feature in only 24 of the 59 WBBL matches owing to the broadcast arrangements in place. Twenty-four WBBL matches will be produced by host broadcaster Channel Seven, but the rest will be streamed online and simulcast on Foxtel.

An innings clock will also be introduced for the BBL. Both teams will need to bowl their 20 overs inside 79 minutes, after considering some allowances. Failure to do so will result in a penalty of having only four fielders outside the circle for the remainder of the innings. This rule was recently introduced in T20I cricket and has received positive reviews.

Power Surge to debut in WBBL

The upcoming WBBL will also see the introduction of the Power Surge. As per this feature, the six-over powerplay will be cut down to four overs and a two-over surge will be introduced. The batting team has the right to call the “surge” in the last 10 overs of the innings. In those two overs, only two fielders will be allowed outside the circle.

The surge has been a popular feature in the BBL. Hence, the organizers were keen to introduce it in the women’s edition as well. Meanwhile, Bash Boost and the X-Factor have been done away with after CA took feedback from teams and fans.

The latest edition of the WBBL begins on October 13, while the BBL will kick off on December 13.

