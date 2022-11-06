"Biggest chokers ever seen"- Fans react as the Netherlands knock South Africa out of the T20 World Cup

South Africa and their series of tragic events at the World Cups continued as they suffered a shocking 13-run loss at the hands of the Netherlands at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. This loss has knocked them out of the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup, which is a huge blow as they were one of the favorites before the tournament began.
On a slowish pitch, the Proteas opted to bowl first, a baffling decision for quite a few and were set a target of 159 to win the game. Although they seemed to be in the driver's seat halfway through the chase, their old habit of 'choking' in crunch situations came back to haunt them as the Dutch squeezed a historic win.
The win has made fans on Twitter active as Team India have qualified for the T20 World Cup semi-finals. Some fans were shocked about South Africa's exit, while others trolled them for bottling from a situation where they needed just one win from their final two games.
Here are some of the reactions:
The Netherlands' change of pace caught South Africa off-guard
South Africa didn't get to the best possible start to their chase as they dismissed the dangerous batter Quinton de Kock early. Skipper Temba Bavuma did try to break free, but even he was dismissed by the end of the powerplay.
Riley Rossouw's wicket sent jitters to the Proteas camp as the Dutch sensed a possible inroad. Aiden Markram and David Miller did try to stabilize the innings, but the required run rate kept on increasing and that made them go for the big shots.
Miller's catch from Roelof van der Merwe was probably the final nail in the Proteas' coffin as they just couldn't recover from the blow. The Proteas only have themselves to blame and will certainly look at this as a missed opportunity.
