CPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Brandon King and Alzarri Joseph finish at the top – Updated after Final

The Jamaica Tallawahs beat the Barbados Royals by eight wickets in the final of the Caribbean Premier League 2022 (CPL 2022) to lift the title. The Providence Stadium in Guyana hosted this exciting contest where an all-round effort saw the Tallawahs beat the Royals comprehensively.

After electing to bat first, Barbados posted 161 on the board, thanks to contributions from Rahkeem Cornwall (36), Kyle Mayers (29), and Azam Khan (51). The Tallawahs picked up seven wickets in total, with Fabian Allen and Nicholson Gordon finishing with three apiece.

Chasing 163, Brandon King and Shamarh Brooks put up a solid partnership for the second wicket as it helped Jamaica get closer to the target. Brooks departed on 47, but King remained unbeaten on 83 to take his side across the line in the 17th over.

With this win, the Tallawahs clinched their third CPL title.

CPL 2022 Most Runs List

Brandon King finished as the highest run-scorer in the CPL 2022

After a match-winning knock in the final of the CPL 2022, Brandon King finished as the highest run-scorer in the latest edition of the competition. He remained unbeaten on 83 in the summit clash to help Jamaica Tallawahs lift the title.

With that knock, he took his tally to 422 runs in 13 matches and finished as the highest run-scorer of this edition. He averaged 38.36 with the bat and hit two fifties as well as a scintillating ton.

Barbados Royals skipper Kyle Mayers finished below King in the list of highest run-scorers in CPL 2022. The southpaw had a very good season with the bat. He scored 366 runs in 12 games, with 29 of those coming in the final against the Tallawahs. Mayers played a key role in the Royals finishing as the runners up this season.

Johnson Charles of the Saint Lucia Kings led the list for most of the season, but slipped to the third position after the conclusion of the final. He amassed 345 runs in nine games at an average of 43.12 and looked in very good touch this season. Thanks to Charles' exploits, the Kings finished fourth in this edition of the CPL.

CPL 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Final (Image Courtesy: www.cricketworld.com)

Alzarri Joseph finished as the leading wicket-taker in the ninth edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

He picked up 18 wickets in 11 matches at an impressive average of 15.00, including a superb four-fer. Joseph led the bowling attack for the Saint Lucia Kings brilliantly and finished at the top of the most wickets list.

Jason Holder of the Barbados Royals picked up the wicket of Shamarh Brooks in the final but it wasn’t enough as his team failed to win the game. The tournament was still an individual success for Holder, who took 17 wickets in 12 matches.

He bowled beautifully throughout the season and played a huge part in the Royals finishing second in the CPL 2022.

Imad Wasim of the Jamaica Tallawahs was impressive with the ball on the day of the final, finish with figures of 1/18 in his four overs. With that display, he finished as the third highest wicket-taker in the CPL 2022 with 17 wickets to his name.

The left-arm spinner’s economy throughout the season was a superb 5.97 and he played a huge part in the Tallawahs clinching their third CPL title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far