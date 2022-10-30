David Warner likely to be placed on parole from lifetime leadership ban - Reports

Cricket Australia (CA) have reportedly decided to put opener David Warner under probation from his lifetime leadership ban as they consider to amend the Code of Conduct that prohibits him from captaining the national side.

Warner was one of the offenders during the ball-tampering saga in March 2018. After it emerged that the left-hander masterminded the tampering of the ball, CA banned him and then-captain Steve Smith for a year, while Cameron Bancroft faced a ban for nine months.

While Smith was eligible to return as captain a year after his ban got lifted, the prohibition on Warner remains.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau CONFIRMED: Cricket Australia has suspended Steve Smith and David Warner for 12 months following the ball tampering investigation.



Cameron Bancroft has been suspended for nine months. CONFIRMED: Cricket Australia has suspended Steve Smith and David Warner for 12 months following the ball tampering investigation.Cameron Bancroft has been suspended for nine months.

According to The Age, CA's Head of Integrity and Chief Executive Nick Hockley have sought high-level legal consultation from King's Counsels in Melbourne law fraternity around the concept of parole.

Approved for review by the CA Board, chaired by Lachlan Henderson in October, the code is likely to have an addition of a parole cause for reconsidering serious offenses. Accordingly, the review and the amendment of the code is likely to be completed by the men's Big Bash League edition in December.

"Any opportunity to captain would be a privilege" - David Warner

David Warner has been one of the most consistent run-getters for Australia since his debut. (Credits: Getty)

David Warner had told Fox Sports in an interview that it would be a privilege to captain Australia. However, the New South Wales opener said that he has not had any conversations with the board in this regard, saying:

"I haven’t had any conversations at all yet. But look, I think at the end of the day, any opportunity to captain would be a privilege. But, from my end, there’s a lot of water to go under the bridge, to have those conversations with Cricket Australia, and my main focus is just actually playing cricket."

Cricket Australia @CricketAus Pat Cummins has been named Australia's 27th ODI captain Pat Cummins has been named Australia's 27th ODI captain 🙌 https://t.co/T0p02wwjiP

While the veteran was one of the primary candidates to lead Australia after Aaron Finch's retirement, the selectors appointed Pat Cummins. A few current Australian players, including Cummins, have vouched for the removal of his teammate's lifetime ban on captaincy

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes