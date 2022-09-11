Duleep Trophy 2022 Quarter-finals: West Zone, North Zone qualify on first innings lead

West Zone and North Zone have qualified for the semi-finals of Duleep Trophy 2022. Both teams drew their respective quarter-final matches against North East Zone and East Zone respectively. However, the sides progressed to the next round having claimed the crucial first innings lead.

West Zone went into Day 4 of the 1st quarter-final in Chennai with a massive 367-run lead over North East Zone, and nine wickets in hand. They had some good batting practice and reached 268 for 5 in 64.3 overs in their second innings when the game ended in a draw.

Atit Sheth smashed an impressive 102 not out in 101 balls, striking 10 fours and a six. Shams Mulani fell just short of three figures. He was dismissed for 97 off 115 balls, an innings that featured 12 fours. The duo added 179 runs for the fifth wicket.

Earlier, resuming on 12 for 1, West Zone lost three wickets and were reduced to 65 for 4. Rahul Tripathi and Hardik Tamore scored 24 each before being dismissed, while Chirag Jani was back in the hut for 4. For North East Zone, Dippu Sangma claimed 3 for 70 and Bishworjit Konthoujam 2 for 39.

West Zone opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was named Player of the Match in the 1st quarter-final of Duleep Trophy 2022. He smashed 228 off 321 balls in the first innings with the aid of 22 fours and three sixes.

North Zone post 545 in first innings against East Zone in 2nd quarter-final of Duleep Trophy 2022

In the 2nd quarter-final in Puducherry, North Zone posted 545 in their first innings in response to East Zone’s 397. North Zone had already taken the significant first-innings lead on Day 3. They resumed their innings of 433 for 3, with Himanshu Rana batting on 62* and Mandeep Singh on 34*.

Rana’s innings ended on 81 off 149 balls, while skipper North Zone skipper Mandeep made 63 before being dismissed. East Zone fought back well to bowl out the opposition for 545 in the Duleep Trophy quarter-final as Shahbaz Ahmed claimed 5 for 86. However, it was a case of too little too late.

East Zone were 102 for 3 after 21 overs when the match ended in a draw.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert