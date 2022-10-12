European Cricket Championship 2022 Championship Week Points Table: Updated standings after Italy vs Spain Match 10

The Championship Week of the European Cricket Championship 2022 kicked off on Monday, October 10. The Cartama Oval in Cartama hosted some exciting days on the second day.

At the end of Day 2, the Netherlands retain their spot at the top of the table. They have won all four games so far. Spain are also unbeaten in the tournament so far but sit in second position, courtesy of a poorer net run rate.

Scotland XI are placed after Spain in the points table with two points. They have only managed to win a single game out of four. The same has been the journey of Italy in the Championship Week and are placed below Scotland XI in the points table. Both will look to be at their best on Day 3.

England XI are really struggling in the Championship Week. They have played four games so far and failed to win a single game. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table and will be hoping to move up the ladder on the third day.

England XI remain winless at the end of day two

The first game of the second day of the Championship Week saw Netherlands XI beat Scotland XI comprehensively. Batting first, Scotland XI posted 105 on the board. Boris Gorlee of the Netherlands XI remained unbeaten on 42 to help his side chase down the target in seven overs.

The second game was a nail-biting contest. Arthur Godsal played a sensational knock of 40* off 14 balls to help England XI finish their innings on 121/9. Zain Naqvi remained unbeaten on 29 off just eight balls to take the Italian side over the line on the last ball to win the game by three wickets.

The Spanish side beat Scotland XI in the eighth match of the Championship Week. Christopher McBride smashed a fifty as Scotland XI posted 116 on the board. The Spanish batters then stepped up as they chased down the total with two balls to spare.

Netherlands XI registered their fourth win by beating England XI in the ninth match. The Netherlands XI scored 137 at the end of their 10 overs. Sikander Zulfiqar picked up three wickets for the Netherlands XI as it helped them defend the total successfully to win the game by 30 runs.

The last match of Day 2 saw Spain beat Italy convincingly to stay unbeaten in the Championship Week. Mohammad Kamran of Spain picked up three wickets as it helped them restrict Italy to 81. The batters then stepped up to chase down the target in the seventh over with six wickets in hand.

European Cricket Championship 2022 Championship Week: Day 3 Fixtures

The fixtures of the third day of the European Cricket Championship 2022 Championship Week are as follows:

Match 11, England XI vs Italy, 3.00 pm IST

Match 12 – Scotland XI vs Spain, 5.00 pm IST

Match 13 – Netherlands XI vs England XI, 7.00 pm IST

Match 14 – Italy vs Scotland XI, 9.00 pm IST

Match 15 – Spain vs Netherlands XI, 11.00 pm IST

