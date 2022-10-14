European Cricket Championship 2022 Championship Week Points Table: Updated standings after Spain vs England XI Match 20

Following the league stage in the Championship Week of the European Cricket Championship, four teams have qualified for the playoffs.

Italy failed to finish in the top four on net run rate, whle Netherlands XI finished atop the standings, winning six of their eight games. Spain also had a similar campaign but sit below Netherlands on net run rate.

England XI managed four wins and lost as many to finish third and qualify for the playoffs. Scotland XI struggled throughout the competition, winning only two of their eight games. Same was the case with Italy, as both teams finished with four points apiece. Scotland XI had a net run rate of -0.893 as opposed to Italy's -1.976 to qualify for the playoffs.

Italy will be disappointed on not making the playoffs. They beat Scotland in their last league game but failed to do so by a big margin. As a result, they couldn’t boost their net run rate and got eliminated from the competition.

Italy fail to qualify for European Cricket Championship playoffs

In the 16th game of the European Cricket Championship, Netherlands XI beat Italy convincingly. Batting first, Netherlands scored 121. Clayton Floyd then bowled brilliantly, picking up three wickets to restrict Italy to 100.

England XI beat Scotland XI in the second game of day four. England only managed 93 in their allotted 20 overs. Andy Rishton and Arthur Godsal picked up three wickets apiece, though, as they knocked over Scotland XI for 69.

The third game of the day was a close-fought contest. Batting first, Spain scored 127, thanks to a quickfire fifty from Daniel Doyle-Calle (57 off 25 balls). Sikander Zulfiqar of the Netherlands played a fantastic knock of 67* off just 23 balls to take his team across the line in the last over.

Match 19 saw Italy beat Scotland XI to grab their second win of the Championship Week. Their bowlers did a very good job of restricting Scotland to 101 before romping hone with nine deliveries to spare.

The last league game was a nail-biting contest. Contributions from the lower order helped England XI score 129. Chasing a stiff target, Spain kept losing wickets at regular intervals and fell short by nine runs.

European Cricket Championship 2022 Championship Week: Day 5 Fixtures

The games on the fifth day of the European Cricket Championship Championship Week are as follows:

Qualifier 1 – Spain vs Netherlands XI, 3 PM IST

Eliminator – England XI vs Scotland XI, 5 PM IST

Qualifier 2 – TBC vs TBC, 8 PM IST

Final – TBC vs TBC, 11 PM IST

