European Cricket Championship 2022 Championship Week Points Table: Updated standings after Spain vs Netherlands Match 15

The battle for the title of the European Cricket Championship 2022 is getting intense. At the end of day three of the Championship Week, Spain top the table with 12 points. They have played six games so far and won all of them. They also have a healthy net run rate of +2.031 in the ongoing European Cricket Championship.

Netherlands XI sit below Spain with eight points to their name. They have won four out of their six games. England XI and Scotland XI have four points each to their name and are placed in third and fourth positions respectively. England XI sit above Scotland XI, courtesy of a better net run rate.

Italy continue to languish at the bottom of the points table of the European Cricket Championship 2022. They have managed to win only a single game out of six and have only two points to their name. They will have to win their remaining fixtures to have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Spain remain unbeaten at the end of day three of European Cricket Championship 2022

The first match of day three saw England XI beat Italy convincingly. Batting first, England XI posted 124 on the board at the end of their 10 overs. Arthur Godsal and Ben Claydon picked up two wickets each as they restricted Italy to 85 to win the game by 39 runs.

Spain beat Scotland XI in the second game of the third day. Prince Dhiman bowled brilliantly and picked up four wickets as it helped Spain restrict Scotland XI to 111. Muhammad Ihsan played a sensational cameo of 30* off 12 balls to help the Spanish side get across the line in the last over.

The 13th match of the Championship Week was a high-scoring affair. Batting first, England XI posted a mammoth 175 on the board, thanks to skipper Dan Lincoln’s knock of 60* off just 20 balls. The Netherlands XI tried hard but kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually knocked over for 131, losing the game by 44 runs.

The fourth match of day three saw Scotland XI beat Italy. Fifties from Jack Jarvis (79) and Liam Naylor (58*) helped Scotland XI post 145 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to restrict the Italian side to 120 to win the game by 25 runs.

The last match of the third day was a close-fought contest. Sebastiaan Braat scored a fifty as the Netherlands XI posted 123 on the board. For Spain, Daniel Doyle-Calle scored a fifty, and Hamza Saleem Dar remained unbeaten on 26 off just 6 balls to take his side across the line in the last over.

European Cricket Championship 2022 Championship Week: Day 4 Fixtures

The fixtures for the fourth day of the European Cricket Championship 2022 Championship Week are as follows:

Match 16, Netherlands XI vs Italy, 3 PM IST

Match 17 – Scotland XI vs England XI, 5 PM IST

Match 18 – Netherlands XI vs Spain, 7 PM IST

Match 19 – Scotland XI vs Italy, 9 PM IST

Match 20 – Spain vs England XI, 11 PM IST

