European Cricket Championship 2022 Group D Points Table: Updated standings after Italy vs Norway Match 10

There were some closely fought contests on day two of Group D of European Cricket Championship 2022. The Cartama Oval in Cartama played host to games where there were some brilliant individual performances.

Italy have jumped to the top of the table, winning three out of their four games to take their tally to six points. Switzerland also have six points to their name but are second due to their net run rate. Italy have a net run rate of +2.845 as opposed to -0.013 for the Swiss side.

Norway sit below Switzerland in the points table with four points. They have managed to win two games and lost as many. Germany's journey has been similar and they will also be eager to move up the table on day three.

Romania have played four games and are yet to win any. They are reeling at the bottom of the points table and will be eager to turn the tables around quickly before they run out of time.

Romania remain winless at the end of day two

The first match of day two of the European Cricket Championship 2022 in Group D saw Switzerland beat Romania. Batting first, the Swiss side scored 98 at the end of their 10 overs.

Ashwin Vinod and Kenardo Fletcher picked up two wickets apiece to help their side restrict Romania to 85 to win the game by 13 runs.

Match seven saw Italy defeat Germany comprehensively. Jagmeet Singh picked up four wickets as the Germans were bundled out on 58. The Italian batters stepped up to chase down the total in the seventh over with six wickets in hand.

Norway beat Switzerland in the eighth match. On the back of a sensational 80* off 32 balls from Raza Iqbal, Norway posted 142 on the board. The bowlers bowled beautifully as Switzerland only managed to score 83 at the end of their 20 overs, losing the game by 59 runs.

Germany bounced back in the ninth match to beat Romania convincingly. Ashed Safi of Germany bowled brilliantly and picked up three wickets as they restricted Romania to 63. The German side then chased down the total in 5.2 overs to win the game by nine wickets.

The tenth match saw Italy beat Norway to go top of the table. Crishan Kalugamage of Italy picked up a four-fer as they knocked over Norway on 56. The batters then stepped up and backed up their bowlers to chase down the total in the eighth over.

European Cricket Championship 2022 Group D: Day 3 Fixtures

The fixtures of the third day of the European Cricket Championship 2022 Group D are as follows:

Match 11, Germany vs Italy, 3 PM IST

Match 12 – Switzerland vs Norway, 5 PM IST

Match 13 – Romania vs Germany, 7 PM IST

Match 14 – Italy vs Switzerland, 9 PM IST

Match 15 – Norway vs Romania, 11 PM IST

