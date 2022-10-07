European Cricket Championship 2022 Group D Points Table: Updated standings after Norway vs Germany Match 20

We are officially done with the league stages of Group D in the European Cricket Championship 2022.

At the end of day four, Italy finished at the top of the table. They won seven out of eight games and finished with 14 points to their name. Norway finished the group stages in second position, having won six games out of eight. They have 12 points to their name and will lock horns against Italy in the first qualifier on day five.

Switzerland managed to win four games and lost as many. They finished in third position in the points table with eight points. Germany qualified for the playoffs despite suffering a heavy loss against Norway in their last game. Both teams ended up with four points, having won only two games out of eight.

Norway and Germany will face off in the Eliminator, with the loser getting knocked out of the European Cricket Championship 2022.

Romania struggled throughout the competition. They played eight games and managed to win only once. They finished bottom of the points table with just two points and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Romania get knocked out of the competition

Italy beat Romania comprehensively in the first match of day four of Group D in the European Cricket Championship. The Italian bowlers bowled brilliantly and restricted Romania on 77. Openers Rajmani Sandhu (27 not out) and Amir Sharif (45 not out) then stepped up to chase down the total in 5.5 overs.

Match 17 saw Switzerland beat Germany. The Swiss batters contributed heavily as they posted 128 on the board. The German side tried hard but lost five wickets in total and finished their innings on 102, falling short by 26 runs.

The third match of the day saw Norway score 97 in their quota of 10 overs after electing to bat first. Raza Iqbal continued his rich form with the ball as he picked up four wickets and helped his side restrict Romania to 54 to win the game by 43 runs.

Match 19 of Group D saw Italy beat Switzerland comprehensively. Batting first, contributions from Rajmani Sandhu (43 off 18 balls) and Baljit Singh (69 off 20 balls) helped the Italian side post a mammoth 175 on the board.

Sikandar Abbas picked up four wickets with the ball as they restricted Switzerland to 83 to win the game by 92 runs.

In the last fixture of day four, Norway did a fantastic job of knocking over Germany on 59, with Raza Iqbal and Nizakat Khan finishing with three wickets apiece. Iqbal then scored 35 at the top of the order to help his side chase down the total in the sixth over.

European Cricket Championship 2022 Group D: Day 5 Fixtures

The fixtures of the fifth day of the European Cricket Championship 2022 Group D are as follows:

Qualifier 1 – Italy vs Norway, 3:00 PM IST.

Eliminator – Switzerland vs Germany, 5:00 PM IST.

Qualifier 2 – TBC vs TBC, 8:00 PM IST.

Final – TBC vs TBC, 11:00 PM IST.

