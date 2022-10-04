European Cricket Championship 2022 Group D Points Table: Updated standings after Norway vs Germany Match 5

Group D action in the European Cricket Championship kicked off on October 3 in Cartama at the Cartama Oval, which hosted all the games on the first day. There were some exciting contests on the day.

At the end of day one, Switzerland tops the table with two wins in two games. They have four points and sit atop the standings. Italy follow Switzerland with two points. They have won one of their two games. Norway (-0.037) also have had a similar campaign on the opening day of Group D, sitting below Italy (2.2) due to a poor net run rate.

Germany are fourth in the standings with two points. They have a net run rate of -1.032 and will be eager to bounce back and improve it. Romania are winless after two games and are bottom of the pile.

Switzerland remain unbeaten at end of day one

The first game on day one saw Switzerland beat Romania convincingly to grab their first win of the competition. Romania managed 92 at the end of their ten overs before Switzerland chased down the target the penultimate over with six wickets to spare.

The second match saw Norway defeat Italy in a close contest. Norway set a target of 94. Ahmadullah Shinwari and Nazakat Ali then picked up two wickets apiece as Italy fell 11 runs short.

Match three saw Switzerland beat Germany comprehensively to stay unbeaten on day one. On the back of 49 from Ali Nayyer, Switzerland posted 107. They then restricted Germany to 75. Italy, meanwhile, bounced back in their second game to beat Romania in the fourth fixture of day one. They made 123-7 before bowling out Romania for 68.

The last match on day one of the European Cricket Championship saw Germany beat Norway to grab their first win of the competition. Walter Behr and Asad Mohammad picked up three wickets apiece as Norway were knocked over for 81. Rohit Singh remained unbeaten on 41 to take Germany across the line with an over to spare.

European Cricket Championship 2022 Group D: Day 4 Fixtures

The fixtures on the second day of the European Cricket Championship 2022 Group D are as follows:

Match 6, Switzerland vs Romania, 3 PM IST

Match 7 – Italy vs Germany, 5 PM IST

Match 8 – Norway vs Switzerland, 7 PM IST

Match 9 – Germany vs Romania, 9 PM IST

Match 10 – Italy vs Norway, 11 PM IST

