Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has vented his anger at Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah's statement that India won't be traveling to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.

In a live session with a journalist, Raja reacted animatedly when the journalist said that the Asia Cup could be moved to UAE from Pakistan, the scheduled venue.

Raja was not pleased with the journalist’s question and asked him to not come to a conclusion so early and remain positive.

“The Asia Cup is not going to UAE. What happened to you sir? Why are you being so negative? Everything cannot happen as per India's wishes. Pakistan also has a status."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of the ACC recently said that it was not possible for India to travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.

"The Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue. I am saying this as ACC President. We [India] can't go there [to Pakistan], they can't come here. In the past also, Asia Cup has been played at a neutral venue."

The reaction didn’t go down too well with the PCB as they released a statement in response. It said that they are not pleased with Shah’s statement and that this could divide the Asian and international cricket communities.

The PCB statement hinted at Pakistan rethinking its participation in the 2023 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in India.

Here is the the full text of the statement:

"The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment of yesterday's comments made by the ACC President Mr. Jay Shah with regards to shifting of next year's Asia Cup to a neutral venue.

"The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications.

The statement went on:

"After having presided over the ACC meeting during which Pakistan was awarded the ACC Asia Cup with an overwhelming support and response from the ACC Board Members, Mr. Shah's statement of shifting of the ACC Asia Cup has clearly been made unilaterally.

"This is contrary to the philosophy and spirit for which the Asian Cricket Council was formed in September 1983 – a united Asian cricket body to safeguard the interests of its members and organise, develop, and promote the game of cricket in Asia."

Due to the political tensions between the two countries, the arch-rivals have only played against each other in multilateral events. While Pakistan did tour India for the 2016 T20 World Cup, it was way back in 2008 that India last toured Pakistan for a tournament - Asia Cup. The last bilateral series between the two nations was held in India back in 2013.

Being the overwhelming financial superpower of world cricket, India has bagged the hosting rights of the 2026 T20 World Cup, 2029 Champions trophy, the 2031 50-over World Cup, in additon to being host of next year’s World Cup.

PCB said that Jay Shah’s statement can split the Asian and international cricket communities and also impact Pakistan’s participation in the world events slated to be played in India.

"The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan's visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle."

Successful international tours of Pakistan in recent past

After a militant attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore back in 2009, nations refused to send their teams to the country for cricket tours for a long time.

However, conditions have improved over the last few years with major teams traveling to the nation for successful tours. Australia toured Pakistan and played series in all formats while England played a 7-match T20I series recently there.

As to cricket relations with India, it seems nigh on impossible that bilateral cricket relations will be restored. The two countries will kick off their World Cup campaign with a high-voltage match slated to be played in Melbourne on October 23 (Sunday).

