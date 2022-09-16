"Get them out, half of the Indian team is finished" - Asghar Afghan believes India too reliant on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma 

Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan feels that Team India are overreliant on their stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The pair have been pillars of the team's batting unit, having established themselves as modern-day greats of the sport.

Kohli recently became the first Indian player to amass over 100 appearances in each of the three formats for the national team. The fact that he averages over 50 in Tests, ODIs, and T20I is not only a testament to his longevity, but to his impeccable consistency as well.

Rohit, on the other hand, has gone through a different trajectory when compared to the former Indian captain. He started as a middle-order batter before a promotion to the top of the order turned things around for him.

Revealing that most of Afghanistan's plans against India always centre around Kohli and Rohit, Afghan said in an interview with the Hindustan Times:

"Whenever we played against India, our plan used to be around Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. We used to say 'get them out, half of Indian team is finished'. The whole world plans against these two big players like this only. They can win matches single-handedly."

The pair have led India to victories in countless matches, especially in white-ball cricket. They complement each other well and their contrasting batting styles make it a difficult prospect for the bowlers and the opposition captain.

Claiming that the early dismissals of the duo significantly reduces India's chances of posting a big total, Afghan added:

"We used to believe that if we get both of them out early then about 100-120 runs would be less from India's total in an ODI and about 60-70 runs in a T20I."

Kohli and Rohit were not among the runs prior to the Asia Cup. However, the rest of India's batting unit still managed to help the team win on a consistent basis. Since the culmination of the 2021 T20 World Cup, Team India have only lost six out of their 28 matches.

"Perhaps they took things a little light" - Asghar Afghan on Team India's early exit from the 2022 Asia Cup

The Men in Blue headed into the 2022 Asia Cup as favorites to lift the trophy. However, twin defeats in the Super 4 stage cut India's campaign short, with Sri Lanka and Pakistan making it to the final.

Noting that Ravindra Jadeja's injury played a huge role in India's misfortune in the continental tournament, Afghan said:

"Yes, on paper, India were the best team to win the Asia Cup. The kind of balance they had was great. But perhaps they took things a little light but the main reason for their losses in the Super 4 stage was the injury to Ravindra Jadeja. It really affected the balance of their side."

The spin-bowling all-rounder suffered a serious knee injury following India's win over Pakistan in the group stage. The injury ruled him out of the remainder of the Asia Cup. Jadeja, who underwent surgery, will also miss the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

Was India complacent during the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup? Let us know what you think.

