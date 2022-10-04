"Happy birthday my love" - Rishabh Pant's girlfriend Isha Negi wishes him on his 25th birthday

Star Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant turned 25 on Tuesday (October 4).

The wicket-keeper batter has received wishes from different parts of the world on his special. Apart from his teammates and rivals, his close friends and family members have also wished him a happy birthday.

Pant's girlfriend Isha Negi posted a story on Instagram on Tuesday, wishing him on his 25th birthday. Negi wished him in a short and sweet way, writing:

"Happy birthday my love."

Pant reshared the story on his official Instagram handle.

Isha also added a background theme from the song "Tera Birthday" by Vicky D Parekh on Instagram.

Rishabh Pant and Isha Negi have been in a relationship for a long time now. Pant made his relationship with Negi official in January 2019. They posted a photo with each other on their respective social media accounts, informing fans about their relationship.

While Pant is a professional cricketer for the Indian men's team, Isha Negi is an entrepreneur and interior decor designer. She has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram.

Rishabh Pant will look to score big on his 25th birthday

Rishabh Pant will be keen to make his 25th birthday a memorable one by playing a match-winning knock for the Indian team. The Men in Blue will take on South Africa in the third and final T20I of their series on Tuesday night at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium.

The wicket-keeper batter has not received a single chance to bat in his last three T20I matches. India's top order has done much of the heavy lifting in those games, with Pant's duties being limited to his work behind the stumps.

However, according to reports, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have been rested for the Indore T20I. This could see Pant receive an opportunity to bat higher up the order on Tuesday.

Rishabh Pant is one of the 15 players present in the Indian squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup (Image: Getty)

The third T20I against South Africa is the last international game for India's 2022 T20 World Cup squad members. They will soon board a flight to Australia and start their training sessions for the mega event.

It will be interesting to see how Pant performs in Indore. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

