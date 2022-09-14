"Happy Birthday to our very own Mr.360" - Fans wish Suryakumar Yadav on his 32nd birthday

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav, who shot to fame with his ability to hit the ball all over the park, turned 32 on Wednesday, September 14. Wishes poured in for the celebrated cricketer across social media platforms.

From Irfan Pathan to Suresh Raina to Cheteshwar Pujara, many players extended their wishes for the Mumbai Indians (MI) batter as did his countless fans.

Here are some of the reactions:

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina Happy birthday brother @surya_14kumar , wishing you all the luck and success in life, keep achieving greater heights SKY! Have a blessed year ahead! Loads of love to you Happy birthday brother @surya_14kumar , wishing you all the luck and success in life, keep achieving greater heights SKY! Have a blessed year ahead! Loads of love to you ❤️ https://t.co/CY9b8sDdMw

Cheteshwar Pujara @cheteshwar1 Many happy returns of the day @surya_14kumar ! 🤗 Have a successful and a blessed year ahead. Many happy returns of the day @surya_14kumar! 🤗 Have a successful and a blessed year ahead. https://t.co/W8sHD2MU0U

Anand Kumar @Suraj_1108

Hope you have a successful T20 World Cup 2022 #SuryakumarYadav Happy Birthday to our Mr.360 @surya_14kumar Hope you have a successful T20 World Cup 2022 Happy Birthday to our Mr.360 @surya_14kumarHope you have a successful T20 World Cup 2022 💙 #SuryakumarYadav https://t.co/tHygaZ79G3

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Suryakumar Yadav is one of the finest batter in world cricket currently, the range he has for the shots is magnificent. India's highest ranked T20i batter.



A very happy birthday to Sky! Suryakumar Yadav is one of the finest batter in world cricket currently, the range he has for the shots is magnificent. India's highest ranked T20i batter.A very happy birthday to Sky! https://t.co/3Fci70A4UF

Ishika Pandey @Ishika_Pandey45 Suryakumar Yadav - One of the most destructive batsman in the world in T20Is and he has best strike rate in the world in T20I Internationals history. Current No.4 rank batsman in the world in T20Is. Happy Birthday, @surya_14kumar Suryakumar Yadav - One of the most destructive batsman in the world in T20Is and he has best strike rate in the world in T20I Internationals history. Current No.4 rank batsman in the world in T20Is. Happy Birthday, @surya_14kumar.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Suryakumar Yadav - One of the most destructive batsman in the world in T20Is and he has best strike rate in the world in T20I Internationals history. Current No.4 rank batsman in the world in T20Is. Happy Birthday, @surya_14kumar Suryakumar Yadav - One of the most destructive batsman in the world in T20Is and he has best strike rate in the world in T20I Internationals history. Current No.4 rank batsman in the world in T20Is. Happy Birthday, @surya_14kumar. https://t.co/TeyrD8Z7oD

𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 ²⁰⁹ @Hydro264_



Wishing you a very Happy Birthday brother Suryakumar Yadav @surya_14kumar



#HappyBirthdaySKY

First ball of his career and he smashed it like a King .Wishing you a very Happy Birthday brother Suryakumar Yadav First ball of his career and he smashed it like a King .Wishing you a very Happy Birthday brother Suryakumar Yadav 💙 @surya_14kumar#HappyBirthdaySKYhttps://t.co/cdf5D1LwqR

Aadvik @thecoolguy03

Hope you will have a great World Cup and score a lot of runs for us and bring the cup home.

@surya_14kumar. Happy Birthday to our very own Mr.360 Suryakumar Yadav.Hope you will have a great World Cup and score a lot of runs for us and bring the cup home. Happy Birthday to our very own Mr.360 Suryakumar Yadav. 💙Hope you will have a great World Cup and score a lot of runs for us and bring the cup home. 🏆💙@surya_14kumar. https://t.co/fpul0FwgZd

🐐 @FOREVER_VK_FAN

One of my favourite batters at the moment

#SuryakumarYadav Happy Birthday SKY @surya_14kumar One of my favourite batters at the moment Happy Birthday SKY @surya_14kumar One of my favourite batters at the moment 💙#SuryakumarYadav https://t.co/lTexgA0geI

Kunal Binjewar @kunalbinjewar09 #SuryakumarYadav

All the best for you upcoming Aus and South Africa Tour I wish you perform Very well in

@surya_14kumar @SuryaKumarFC HAPPY BIRTHDAY MR. 360 OF INDIA SKYAll the best for you upcoming Aus and South Africa Tour I wish you perform Very well in #T20WorldCup2022 Also. You have Great future sky Future of India HAPPY BIRTHDAY MR. 360 OF INDIA SKY ❤️ #SuryakumarYadav All the best for you upcoming Aus and South Africa Tour I wish you perform Very well in #T20WorldCup2022 Also. You have Great future sky Future of India @surya_14kumar @SuryaKumarFC https://t.co/1W7vkR7dlb

After showcasing his batting prowess in the IPL, Suryakumar made his international debut last year against England. He made an immediate impact, hitting Jofra Archer for a six off the first ball of his international career.

Since then, the Mumbai-born cricketer has been an integral part of India's white-ball setup, making a spot in the middle order his own.

Suryakumar Yadav named in India's T20 World Cup squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday, September 12, announced its 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup. The global T20 event will take place in Australia, starting October 16.

The squad is on the expected lines, with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav forming the top four.

India's chances will depend a lot on how Suryakumar fares in the T20 World Cup. He has been in decent form with the bat of late and is currently India's highest-ranked T20I batter.

He has already amassed 811 runs in 28 games, including a century and six fifties, at an average of almost 38.

India's T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar.

