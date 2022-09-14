"Happy Birthday to our very own Mr.360" - Fans wish Suryakumar Yadav on his 32nd birthday

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav, who shot to fame with his ability to hit the ball all over the park, turned 32 on Wednesday, September 14. Wishes poured in for the celebrated cricketer across social media platforms.
From Irfan Pathan to Suresh Raina to Cheteshwar Pujara, many players extended their wishes for the Mumbai Indians (MI) batter as did his countless fans.
Here are some of the reactions:
After showcasing his batting prowess in the IPL, Suryakumar made his international debut last year against England. He made an immediate impact, hitting Jofra Archer for a six off the first ball of his international career.
Since then, the Mumbai-born cricketer has been an integral part of India's white-ball setup, making a spot in the middle order his own.
Suryakumar Yadav named in India's T20 World Cup squad
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday, September 12, announced its 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup. The global T20 event will take place in Australia, starting October 16.
The squad is on the expected lines, with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav forming the top four.
India's chances will depend a lot on how Suryakumar fares in the T20 World Cup. He has been in decent form with the bat of late and is currently India's highest-ranked T20I batter.
He has already amassed 811 runs in 28 games, including a century and six fifties, at an average of almost 38.
India's T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh.
Standby players - Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar.