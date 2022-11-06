"Having that much skill is illegal"- Fans go gaga over Suryakumar Yadav's carnage against Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup 2022

Suryakumar Yadav became only the first Indian player in T20I history to score a thousand runs in a calendar year. He achieved this feat against Zimbabwe during their final T20 World Cup Super 12 game.

SKY also scored an incredible 61* off just 25 balls, playing some mind-boggling shots and proving why he is the best T20I batter in the world at the moment.

The 32-year-old walked out to bat in a tricky situation where after a stable start, India began to lose wickets at regular intervals and it looked like they would struggle to reach the 160-run mark.

However, Suryakumar Yadav's blitz ensured that the Men in Blue ended up on a mammoth 186/5 in their 20 overs. Fans on Twitter congratulated him for completing a thousand runs in 2022 and also hailed him for his ridiculous knock.

Here are some of the reactions:

Asha @ashaa_45

My respect for you keeps increasing every single day We are fortunate to have you @surya_14kumar My respect for you keeps increasing every single day We are fortunate to have you @surya_14kumar ❤️My respect for you keeps increasing every single day

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Suryakumar Yadav continues his dream touch, remarkable at number 4 in T20I, 61* runs from just 25 balls when India was not going anywhere in the innings.



Take a bow, Sky. Suryakumar Yadav continues his dream touch, remarkable at number 4 in T20I, 61* runs from just 25 balls when India was not going anywhere in the innings. Take a bow, Sky. https://t.co/Ewvqlc70FS

Subhashree🤍 @subhu__RO45



Congratulations limitless sky



#SuryakumarYadav . #INDvsZIM . #T20worldcup @surya_14kumar becomes the first Indian players in history to score 1,000 T20i runs in a calendar year!!Congratulations limitless sky @surya_14kumar becomes the first Indian players in history to score 1,000 T20i runs in a calendar year!!Congratulations limitless sky 🔥#SuryakumarYadav . #INDvsZIM . #T20worldcup https://t.co/IbdhF1OBDv

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi Suryakumar is a beast of a batter. Hard to believe he only debuted in 2021. What a player. Suryakumar is a beast of a batter. Hard to believe he only debuted in 2021. What a player.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Suryakumar Yadav is just illegal, the consistency is remarkable, fifty from just 23 balls, What a player. Suryakumar Yadav is just illegal, the consistency is remarkable, fifty from just 23 balls, What a player.

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS 61* in just 25 balls and Suryakumar Yadav gets India to 186/5, he keeps saving the side time and again. Smashing finish that. Top stuff. 61* in just 25 balls and Suryakumar Yadav gets India to 186/5, he keeps saving the side time and again. Smashing finish that. Top stuff.

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Dancing shoes on from SKY. Brilliant feet movement. Dancing shoes on from SKY. Brilliant feet movement.

Neeche Se Topper @NeecheSeTopper player like surya kumar yadav should charge elon musk $8/month for having his account on twitter player like surya kumar yadav should charge elon musk $8/month for having his account on twitter

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Third fifty for Surya Kumar yadav in this world cup. He shouldn't be compared with anyone in this format. @surya_14kumar best Third fifty for Surya Kumar yadav in this world cup. He shouldn't be compared with anyone in this format. @surya_14kumar best ❤️

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Suryakumar Yadav becomes the first Indian in history to score 1,000 T20i runs in a calendar year.



Just the 2nd player overall, what a player! Suryakumar Yadav becomes the first Indian in history to score 1,000 T20i runs in a calendar year.Just the 2nd player overall, what a player!

Prasanna @prasannalara 1000 T20 international runs at a Strike rate of 183 for SKY this year.This is class of highest order. 1000 T20 international runs at a Strike rate of 183 for SKY this year.This is class of highest order.

Shrutika // No World Cup Season @Shrustappen33 At this moment it’s not even believable, what was that shot? And where did it come from At this moment it’s not even believable, what was that shot? And where did it come from 😭

Yashraj @yashhitange



Look at the Sr & than of Rizwan



One bats at 4 mostly and one opens the innings



Truly deserving No. 1 T20I better for a reason 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 #t20worldcup #INDvsZIM 1002* SKY in 2022Look at the Sr & than of RizwanOne bats at 4 mostly and one opens the inningsTruly deserving No. 1 T20I better for a reason 1002* SKY in 2022 😍Look at the Sr & than of Rizwan One bats at 4 mostly and one opens the innings Truly deserving No. 1 T20I better for a reason 🔥🔥🔥🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 #t20worldcup #INDvsZIM https://t.co/Y41iYiDviD

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Suryakumar Yadav easily most badmash batter India produced in T20Is. Suryakumar Yadav easily most badmash batter India produced in T20Is.

Yashraj @yashhitange What did we do to deserve you man What did we do to deserve you man 🔥🔥🔥

Zimbabwe bowlers looked absolutely helpless in front of Suryakumar Yadav's brilliance

Hardik Pandya seemed to struggle to get going when he walked out to bat. So with about five overs remaining, Yadav changed gears and began his counter-attack on the Zimbabwe bowlers.

He hit shots all around the dial to prove why he is known as a 360-degree player. When the bowlers erred fuller, SKY went straight down the ground, and when they tried the wide yorker, he shuffled across and peppered the fine leg boundary.

Zimbabwe didn't do much wrong at the death, but it was just that SKY was too good and was two steps ahead of the opposition.

India XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Zimbabwe XI: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva (wk), Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

