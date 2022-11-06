"Having that much skill is illegal"- Fans go gaga over Suryakumar Yadav's carnage against Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup 2022

Suryakumar Yadav became only the first Indian player in T20I history to score a thousand runs in a calendar year. He achieved this feat against Zimbabwe during their final T20 World Cup Super 12 game.
SKY also scored an incredible 61* off just 25 balls, playing some mind-boggling shots and proving why he is the best T20I batter in the world at the moment.
The 32-year-old walked out to bat in a tricky situation where after a stable start, India began to lose wickets at regular intervals and it looked like they would struggle to reach the 160-run mark.
However, Suryakumar Yadav's blitz ensured that the Men in Blue ended up on a mammoth 186/5 in their 20 overs. Fans on Twitter congratulated him for completing a thousand runs in 2022 and also hailed him for his ridiculous knock.
Zimbabwe bowlers looked absolutely helpless in front of Suryakumar Yadav's brilliance
Hardik Pandya seemed to struggle to get going when he walked out to bat. So with about five overs remaining, Yadav changed gears and began his counter-attack on the Zimbabwe bowlers.
He hit shots all around the dial to prove why he is known as a 360-degree player. When the bowlers erred fuller, SKY went straight down the ground, and when they tried the wide yorker, he shuffled across and peppered the fine leg boundary.
Zimbabwe didn't do much wrong at the death, but it was just that SKY was too good and was two steps ahead of the opposition.
India XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Zimbabwe XI: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva (wk), Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani
