"He was a guy that you never trust" - Wasim Akram drops bombshell on relationship with former Pakistan cricketer

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has dropped a bombshell statement regarding his strained relationship with Saleem Malik. The former ace seamer has accused the middle-order batter of being one of the most untrustworthy men.

Malik and Ata-ur-Rehman faced lifetime bans for their role in match-fixing-related foul play in several matches during 1990s.

The former was found guilty during a judicial inquiry in 2000 as the Australian trio of Shane Warne, Mark Waugh, and Tim May accused him of offering them bribes to underperform during their Pakistan tour in 1995.

Speaking to The Guardian, the Lahore-born former player conceded that Malik was not trustworthy and that he hasn't met his former teammate in years. He said:

"He was a guy that you never trust. People change over time, though. I just don’t know him now. I have moved on in life, my father taught me to forgive and forget. I don’t burn bridges or seek revenge, life is very short."

Malik, who played 103 Tests and 283 ODIs between 1982-1999, apologized in May 2020, for his actions and promised to co-operate with the ICC and PCB. Although a Pakistani court lifted the lifetime ban in 2008, the ICC and PCB did not advocate the decision.

"After Imran Khan and Javed Miandad retired, there was no one left to control the dressing room" - Wasim Akram

Akram also hit out at the likes of Rashid Latif and Aamir Sohail for spilling his name out towards fixing claims. The 56-year-old felt that the episode created a division within the dressing room.

He added:

"I think I was the only cricketer who wasn’t friendly with these guys. After Imran Khan and Javed Miandad retired, there was no one left to control the dressing room. It was so self-destructive.

"Imagine me playing with people who did that to me? There was just so much distrust. The cricket board should have been stronger, with strong managers and coaches."

Akram retired from international cricket in 2003 as one of the most successful bowlers in Test and ODI cricket. He picked up 414 Test wickets in 104 matches and 502 scalps in 356 ODIs. The former Pakistan captain's tally of 502 victims is still the second-highest in the 50-over format.

