“He might get a chance in Test matches six months or one year down the line” – Saba Karim on Suryakumar Yadav

Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim has backed Suryakumar Yadav for Test cricket and feels that the star batter will make his debut in the longest format within a year. The veteran also spoke about Yadav's credentials in red-ball cricket.

For the uninitiated, Yadav has amassed over 5,000 runs in First-Class cricket for Mumbai at a decent average of 44, including 14 tons and 26 half-centuries.

Speaking recently on India News, Karim said:

“I think he might get a chance in Test matches six months or one year down the line. He has been playing red-ball for a long time for Mumbai. His track record in domestic cricket is very good. He averages around 40-45.”

Yadav didn’t find a place in the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh next month. He is likely to get an opportunity in Test cricket after the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle next year.

“Emulate his T20I success in One Day cricket” – Saba Karim on Suryakumar Yadav

Karim also believes that Yadav is likely to emulate his T20I success in the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, starting in Auckland on November 25 (Friday).

Speaking on the same show, he said:

“I feel Suryakumar Yadav will soon emulate his T20I success in One Day cricket.”

The former Indian selector reckons that Yadav has surpassed Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the T20I format owing to his current form. He feels that no player can match his prowess in T20I cricket at this point:

“If you look at his current form, he’s surpassed Virat, Rohit, and every batter in the T20I format. No batter stands a chance as compared to Suryakumar Yadav. In that context, he is way ahead.”

Earlier, former Indian coach and player Ravi Shastri had pointed out that Yadav could be a three-format player.

Speaking to Star Sports during the recently concluded T20 World Cup, he said:

“I think he is a three-format player. I know they don't talk about him for Test cricket. Let me tell you. This guy can play Test cricket and he can surprise a few. Send him there at No. 5 and let him stir it up.”

It is worth mentioning that Yadav is not part of the upcoming three ODIs in Bangladesh next month. He will be keen to perform in the 50-over format of the ongoing New Zealand tour and establish himself in ODIs ahead of the 2023 World Cup in India.

