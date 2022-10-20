"I haven’t struggled so much in my cricketing journey due to my brother Riaz Afridi"- Shaheen Afridi credits his elder brother for shaping his career

Pakistan pace sensation Shaheen Afridi will announce his return to international cricket in the World Cup game against arch-rivals India on October 23 (Sunday) after recovering from a ligament injury that kept him out of action for three months.

The high-octane game will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Afridi's rise to fame has been rapid, owing to his consistent performances, but he credited the smooth transition to international cricket to his brother, Riaz Afridi.

In an interview with ESPN Cricinfo, Afridi spoke about the importance of Riaz Shah Afridi on his cricket journey.

He recalled the moments when he used to accompany his elder brother to his academy and also to his first-class matches:

“Riaz bhai himself played for Pakistan and watching him got me into fast bowling. I went to accompany him to his academy and his first-class matches. When I played in school, I was not the fast bowler I am today. He set up a wicket for me in the house and just concentrated on moving my arm in the right manner."

He continued:

That’s eventually how I came to fast bowling. I haven’t struggled so much in my cricketing journey due to my brother Riaz Afridi. He has played so much cricket himself that his guidance is invaluable and I am reaping rewards for that."

Riaz played a solitary Test match for Pakistan and was a consistent performer on the domestic circuit.

He bagged 182 wickets in 42 first-class matches, but his decision to join the rebel Indian Cricket League (ICL) in 2007 jeopardized his international career. He never played for Pakistan after making his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2004.

Shaheen Afridi rising through the ranks

Over the course of the interview, Shaheen spoke at length about his cricketing journey and the first time he went for trials at the U-15 level. He took his brother's permission, and without any hesitation, Riaz suggested that his younger brother fulfill his dreams.

Shaheen bowled just a couple of deliveries in the trial, but that was enough to guarantee selection for the camp:

“When I went for my first trials, I saw so many people coming from so far for selections from which two or three get selected. My chances of selection were slim with so much competition but I was not thinking about that."

He added:

I just bowled two deliveries and I thought I won’t be selected. Then they asked me to stand aside. But as it turned out I was selected for the camp and that was a good starting point for me and gave me confidence that I got selected by bowling just two deliveries."

Process of recovery from a ligament injury

Shaheen sustained a right knee ligament injury while fielding during a Test match in Sri Lanka back in August. The rehabilitation process followed, but Afridi was asked to stay and travel with the Pakistan team and complete his rehabilitation in the process.

He was with the squad during the Asia Cup, but was later sent to London for a speedy recovery ahead of the World Cup.

Shaheen showed glimpses of his abilities during the warm-up clash against Afghanistan, bagging a couple of wickets with cracking deliveries. He will look to come out all guns blazing in the high-voltage clash against India.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes