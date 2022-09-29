"I’m sure there’s guys I’ve played with who will say, ‘yeah, he’s great company" - David Warner on people misjudging him because of his past

Australia's opening batter David Warner believes the majority of people tend to misjudge him based on what they see on the cricket field. The explosive opener has been involved in a few controversies over the years, including the infamous Sandpaper saga in 2018.

He was also removed from Australia's 2013 ICC Champions Trophy squad after getting into a brawl with England's Joe Root. He also faced a three-point demerit and was fined 75 percent of his match fee for getting into a heated argument with Quinton de Kock in the 2018 Test against South Africa in Durban.

Claiming that people will change their opinion once they get to know him, Warner said in an interview with Fox Sports:

"If you want to sit down to get to know me and have a beer with me, I’m sure your opinion of me would change. If you don’t like me for what you see on the TV, if you’ve never met me, I’m sure there’s guys I’ve played with who will say, ‘yeah, he’s great company."

Warner served his time after being found guilty of instigating the ball-tampering scheme along with teammates Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft. He was charged with a year-long ban from the sport by Cricket Australia (CA) for his actions.

He faced severe backlash upon his return to cricket, especially in England, where the 2019 World Cup as well as the Ashes 2019 took place.

"I did that because it got the best out of me" - David Warner on donning the role of aggressor on the field

The veteran batter is among the most vocal Australian players on the field. He has been involved in several instances of sledging over the course of his career, something which the team management have approved as well.

Noting that being aggressive and passionate on the field brings out the best in him, Warner said:

“I think I was always talked about, and talked into being, that aggressor, being that vocal one on the field. Obviously, I did that because it got the best out of me, but I was also instructed to be that person, ‘it gets the team going'."

The New South Wales-born player was rested for the recently concluded three-match T20I series against India. He will be seen in Australia's upcoming set of matches against the West Indies, which effectively kick-starts their home season.

Is the hate projected towards David Warner justified? Let us know what you think.

