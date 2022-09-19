“I think it’ll be Pat Cummins” – Ricky Ponting picks Aaron Finch’s successor for Australia captain in ODIs

Former cricketer Ricky Ponting has picked Test captain Pat Cummins as the best candidate for Australia’s ODI captaincy role after skipper Aaron Finch’s sudden retirement on Saturday, September 10.

With less than a year left for the World Cup 2023 in India, the Aussies need to pick a new captain for the 50-over format. A couple of names have been going around, including star opener David Warner.

Sharing his views on Australia's next ODI captain in The ICC Review, Ponting said:

“I think it’ll be Pat Cummins, to be honest. I know he doesn’t play all the ODIs for obvious reasons, because his workload in Test cricket has been, like all the fast bowlers, very high in the last few years.”

He added:

“I’ll be surprised if it wasn’t Pat Cummins.”

ICC @ICC



Ricky Ponting names who he thinks will be Australia’s next ODI skipper, who should replace Aaron Finch as opener and weighs in on the Warner leadership ban



More The ICC ReviewRicky Ponting names who he thinks will be Australia’s next ODI skipper, who should replace Aaron Finch as opener and weighs in on the Warner leadership banMore The ICC Review 🔍Ricky Ponting names who he thinks will be Australia’s next ODI skipper, who should replace Aaron Finch as opener and weighs in on the Warner leadership ban 👀More 👇

Cummins was named Australian Test captain ahead of the Ashes 2021-22 after Tim Paine stepped down from the role. He helped the hosts win 4-1 against England. So far, he has led Australia in nine Tests, winning five of those, while three ended in draws.

Ponting further added that Cricket Australia should overturn Warner’s captaincy ban after his name emerged as a probable candidate to be Finch's successor. The two-time World Cup-winning skipper stated:

"I’m just basing this on what’s happened with Steve Smith. He is now the Test vice-captain, which means obviously that if Pat Cummins ever misses a Test, then Steve Smith is going to be the captain of Australia again in Test match cricket.”

Ponting added:

"So, if that’s the case, and all being even and reasonably fair, then I think it would be OK, as far as I’m concerned, for David Warner to have his name (in the ring).”

Warner and Steve Smith were stripped of their leadership roles for their roles in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

The ban meant that Smith was unable to captain any side in competitive cricket for two years. Warner, on the other hand, has been slapped with a lifetime sanction, barring him from leading any side.

“I wasn’t surprised actually”- Ricky Ponting on Finch's retirement from ODIs

Ponting also mentioned that he was not surprised by Finch's retirement from ODIs. He lauded the 35-year-old’s decision to walk away from the 50-over format after a poor run with the bat.

"I wasn’t surprised actually," the Delhi Capitals head coach said.

He added:

"I think it was the right time. I actually thought it was really noble and what he [Finch] said as well, that stepping down when he did, it gives the next captain a reasonable time leading in to get themselves and his team ready for the next World Cup.”

Finch went through a lean patch with the bat in ODIs that eventually led to his retirement. The right-handed batter smashed only one half-century in 14 ODIs and failed to reach double figures on nine occasions, including four ducks.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo Aaron Finch switches it up in the nets at Mohali



#INDvAUS Aaron Finch switches it up in the nets at Mohali 🔁 Aaron Finch switches it up in the nets at Mohali #INDvAUS https://t.co/T8heAtfHMd

He will be next seen in action when he comes out to lead Australia during the T20I series against India. The visitors will play their opening game at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday (September 20).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far