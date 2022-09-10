"I think he is more skillful than I am" - Sourav Ganguly heapes praise on Virat Kohli

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly heaped praise on countryman Virat Kohli. Ganguly feels that the right-handed batter has more skills than himself.

Kohli, who captained India between 2017 and 2021, is one of the best batters produced by India and amongst the most prolific players of this generation. Kohli averages well over 50 in both forms of white-ball cricket.

Speaking on the TRS podcast, Ganguly said that Kohli will end up playing more games than he did. The veteran of 113 Tests stated, as quoted by News18:

"The comparison should be in terms of skill as a player. I think he is more skillful than I am. We played in different generations, and we played a lot of cricket. I played in my generation, and he will continue playing, probably playing more games than I did. Currently, I have played more than what he has but he’ll get past that. He is tremendous."

It's worth noting that Kohli scored his 71st international hundred against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup and did three years after his previous century. It was also his first T20I ton. Kohli's unbeaten 122 off 61 balls proved to be India's highest individual score in the format.

"Everybody has been under media scrutiny" - Sourav Ganguly

Virat Kohli received plenty of criticism during his rough phase. (Credits: Getty)

The current BCCI president shared his views on the constant criticism faced by today's cricketers and recalled how he dealt with it during his playing days. He said:

"Everybody has been under media scrutiny. Just the names keep changing over a period of time. I won’t get to know half of it because I didn’t read so much. I would enter a hotel and the first thing I would say at the reception, ‘Boss, don’t put the newspaper under my door in the morning.' But now, obviously, it’s a lot more; social media is on your computer and phone."

Kohli's return to form was the only silver lining in an otherwise wretched Asia Cup campaign for India. The Men in Blue were knocked out following back-to-back losses to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage.

