"I would try to entertain fans once again with my batting" - Gujarat Giants captain Virender Sehwag aims to win Legends League Cricket trophy

Gujarat Giants skipper Virender Sehwag has expressed his desire to entertain cricket fans with his batting performances once again. The Giants captain mentioned that he wants to score big runs for his team and help the Gujarat-based franchise become the Legends League Cricket 2022 champions.

Adani Sportsline, which owns the Gujarat-based franchises in different sports leagues of India, bought one of the four teams in the Legends League Cricket. Gujarat started their season with a close win against the India Capitals at the Eden Gardens.

Speaking to reporters ahead of their match against Manipal Tigers, Gujarat Giants skipper Virender Sehwag said:

“It was a great start. Kevin scored a century and our bowlers also played well. With this opportunity to return to the cricketing field, I would try to entertain fans once again with my batting. And I hope our team keep playing well and win the trophy.”

Apart from Sehwag, the Gujarat squad features some big names like Chris Gayle, TM Dilshan, Daniel Vettori, Graeme Swann, Parthiv Patel, Richard Levi, and Mitchell McClenaghan.

I always loved playing cricket in India: Gujarat Giants all-rounder Kevin O'Brien

Former Ireland all-rounder Kevin O'Brien was the hero for Gujarat in their first match against the India Capitals. He scored a magnificent ton in the second innings, helping the Giants open their account in the Legends League Cricket 2022 points table.

Speaking at the press conference, O'Brien shared his experience of playing for Gujarat:

“I always loved playing cricket in India. Fans are very passionate. I have never been to Lucknow before, so I’m super excited to get to the ground and play. Great franchise and team behind us.”

Manipal Tigers, India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings are the other three teams in Legends League Cricket. It will be interesting to see if Gujarat can win the tournament.

