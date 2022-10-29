ICC T20 World Cup 2022: "Kohli didn't have to prove himself, he is a class player" - Roger Binny hails Virat Kohli for an epic knock against Pakistan 

Newly appointed BCCI president Roger Binny hailed Virat Kohli for an incredible knock against arch-rivals Pakistan and stated that it was like a dream for him to see Virat bat in that matter.

Kohli produced a masterclass under an insane amount of pressure and managed to take India home in a last-ball thriller.

He remained unbeaten on 82 off 53 deliveries and played some incredible shots during an exhibition of batsmanship at the iconic MCG.

Binny said at his felicitation ceremony at the Karnataka Cricket Association (KSCA) on Friday:

"It was like a dream for me. Couldn't realise the way the ball was being hit in the park by Kohli. It was a fantastic victory. You never see such matches where most of the time the match was in Pakistan's favor and all of a sudden it came back to India. Good for the game as it's what the crowd wants to see."

Virat Kohli came into the World Cup having just come off a lean patch, which also forced him to take a break from international cricket.

He did score a century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup, but his credentials as a T20 batter were questioned by many pundits.

Binny, a World Cup winner himself, felt that Kohli had nothing to prove to anyone as he is a proven customer at the international level.

He added that the pressure situation tends to bring out the best in a player, especially someone of Kohli's caliber.

Binny added:

"Kohli didn't have to prove himself. He is a class player and players like him thrive in pressure situations, pressure brings out the best of them."

A historic run-chase orchestrated by Virat Kohli

The Indian top-order crumbled badly, chasing a challenging 160 on a tricky MCG wicket, and they were left precariously placed at 31/4. The partnership between Virat and Hardik Pandya proved to be a game changer.

The duo shared a 113-run stand to keep India in the hunt, but the asking rate kept climbing at an alarming rate. With 28 runs required off eight balls, Kohli smashed Haris Rauf for two sixes to tilt the scales in India's favor.

An incredible shot over long-on with an almost straight bat was followed by a nonchalant flick of his hips which comfortably cleared the deep fine leg fielder.

Kohli smashed a six off Mohammad Nawaz in the final over and collected three runs from the free-hit.

Eventually, it was Ravichandran Ashwin who held his nerves and chipped the final delivery over the mid-off fielder to take India over the finish line.

Kohli scored another half-century against the Netherlands in India's second game and is yet to be dismissed in the tournament. India will face South Africa in their next encounter in Perth on October 30 (Sunday).

