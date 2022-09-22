ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Points Table: Updated standings after Zimbabwe Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Match 12

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier is taking place in Abu Dhabi, UAE. A total of eight teams are competing for a place in the T20 World Cup next year. A total of 12 games have been played so far and we are witnessing some closely fought contests in the competition.

After match 12 of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, Bangladesh Women top the table with six points to their name. They are still unbeaten in the competition after three games. They also have a healthy net run rate of 2.001.

Ireland Women sit below Bangladesh Women with four points. They have won two of their games so far. The same goes for Zimbabwe Women as they follow Bangladesh Women in the points table. They have a net run-rate of 0.894 as opposed to 0.925 of Ireland Women.

Thailand Women also have four points to their name and are placed fourth in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier points table. Below them are the Scotland Women, who have managed to win only a single game out of three. They pip Papua New Guinea Women and United Arab Emirates Women, who have four points each and are placed at the sixth and seventh positions respectively.

The United States of America Women have struggled to put up a good show so far in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier. They have played three games so far and are yet to win a single game. They are reeling at the bottom of the points table and will hope to finish the competition on a high.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier September 23 Fixtures

Scotland Women vs United Arab Emirates Women, 5th Place Semi-Final 1 – 04.30 pm IST

Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women, Semi-Final 1 – 04.30 pm IST

Papua New Guinea Women vs United States of America Women, 5th Place Semi-Final 2 – 08.30 pm IST

Zimbabwe Women vs Ireland Women, Semi-Final 2 – 08.30 pm IST

