"If I was the captain or the coach, I will make sure these guys see psychologists" - Wasim Akram slams Bangladesh after loss to Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022

Legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram was disappointed with Bangladesh's performance against Pakistan in a virtual quarterfinal at the T20 World Cup.

Batting first, Bangladesh were 70/1 after 10 overs at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday (November 6). However, they lost their way miserably and could only post a well below-par total of 127/8 in their 20 overs.

Akram feels that such a low total despite getting a good start is probably where Bangladesh lost the game. He slammed the team's set batters for throwing their wickets away and leaving an end open for the Pakistan bowlers to attack.

Speaking to A Sports, here's what Wasim Akram had to say about Bangladesh's loss:

"Bangladesh have to blame themselves. If I was the captain or the coach, I will make sure these guys see psychologists. Because at one stage, [Najmul] Shanto was on 54 and things were going well then.

"They were 73 for 2 and I thought they’ll get to 160. But then Shanto stepped out and played a weird shot off Iftikhar [Ahmed] and was bowled. If you had kept on taking singles, the score would have reached 155."

Wasim Akram on Bangladesh batters playing Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi picked up his first four-fer in T20Is in Pakistan's must-win game against Bangladesh, recording figures of 4/22 from his four overs. Although Afridi bowled brilliantly, Wasim Akram felt that the batters should have shown better game awareness by not trying to attack the Men in Green's main weapon.

On this, he stated:

"In an international level, when you see a certain bowler was coming to bowl and you know that the opposition captain has brought him to take wickets, that’s where you don’t play a shot.

"You try to rotate the strike in that particular over but the Bangladesh players made up their minds to hit him and hit Shaheen only."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Two must win games to stay alive in the World Cup and Shaheen Shah Afridi put in an incredible performance: 3 for 14 vs South Africa and 4 for 22 against Bangladesh. Two must win games to stay alive in the World Cup and Shaheen Shah Afridi put in an incredible performance: 3 for 14 vs South Africa and 4 for 22 against Bangladesh. https://t.co/n8iZAsaNRW

Bangladesh also made a number of mistakes on the field, right from dropping catches to missing run-outs and giving away overthrows at crucial junctures. They paid the price for doing so as Pakistan chased down the 128-run target in the 19th over with five wickets to spare.

