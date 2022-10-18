"If India doesn't want it, then it's certain"- Aakash Chopra on Pakistan not hosting 2023 Asia Cup

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra is certain that if Team India aren't willing to travel to Pakistan, the latter won't be able to host the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup. BCCI secretary Jay Shah is also the chairman of the ACC and he was clear on the stance of the Men in Blue not going to Pakistan.

Shah claimed that the 2023 Asia Cup will definitely be held at a neutral venue. Here's what he had to say to the reporters after BCCI's 91st AGM:

"For Pakistan, we have stated policy that we need government clearance. As far as Asia Cup is concerned, which is supposed to be held in Pakistan next year, it will take place at a neutral venue."

Here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about this statement in a video on his YouTube channel:

"Jay Shah has announced that India won't be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. Now if India doesn't want it, then it's certain that Pakistan won't host the Asia Cup. Actually I am not fond of 50-over Asia Cups, but it is what it is."

The writing was on the wall: Aakash Chopra on Sourav Ganguly leaving BCCI President post

There were reports that former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly wanted to continue being the BCCI president for another three-year tenure. But Aakash Chopra felt that since this was something that never happened before, the chances of Ganguly continuing were almost none.

BCCI @BCCI



Representatives in the IPL Governing Council



Representative of the General Body elected in the Apex Council of the BCCI The new office bearers of BCCIRepresentatives in the IPL Governing CouncilRepresentative of the General Body elected in the Apex Council of the BCCI The new office bearers of BCCI ✅Representatives in the IPL Governing Council ✅Representative of the General Body elected in the Apex Council of the BCCI ✅ https://t.co/BTvaGT2Otc

Here's what Chopra had to say about former Indian cricketer and World Cup winner Roger Binny replacing Ganguly as the new BCCI President:

"Roger Binny has replaced Sourav Ganguly as the BCCI president. No BCCI president has held the office for two successive tenures in independent India. So the writing was on the wall that 'Dadi' had to leave."

The biggest takeaway from the AGM was arguably the approval given to conduct the Women's IPL.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes