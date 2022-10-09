"India had sidelined Pakistan" - Shahid Afridi claims MS Dhoni's era saw a change in approach towards arch-rivals

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi believes that the Indian side under MS Dhoni sidelined their arch-rivals and lent more importance to other teams. Afridi observed that things have changed again with Babar Azam and Co. amending their playing style.

Until the 2021 T20 World Cup, Pakistan had not beaten India in World Cups - seven ODIs and five T20Is - with the latter enjoying an unbeaten run since 1992.

India also shared a superior record over the Men in Green in the Asia Cups. However, they beat Rohit Sharma and Co. once in their two meetings in this year's edition.

Speaking to Samaa TV, Afridi opined that Dhoni's tenure saw India looking away from Pakistan, mainly due to the Men in Blue winning consistently. The 42-year-old felt India began competing with teams like South Africa, Australia, and England instead. He explained:

"If you see the Indian team, Dhoni's tenure saw them change their approach towards us. They had ended the India-Pakistan rivalry as we know it because they kept winning the matches between them continuously.

India have now changed their mindset, unlike previously, when they started competing more with Australia, South Africa, and England. Sorry to say, but India had sidelined Pakistan. However, things are changing and they will. The approach is very crucial to decide who wants to keep whom at which level."

Dhoni, who first captained India in 2007, was one of the most successful skippers in limited-overs cricket. The 41-year-old maintained India's unbeaten record against their neighbors in World Cups under his captaincy, including leading his side to a thrilling victory in the 2007 World T20 final in Johannesburg.

India and Pakistan to lock horns on October 23

India v Pakistan during 2022 Asia Cup. (Credits: Getty)

The two teams will lock horns at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the T20 World Cup on October 23. Led by Rohit Sharma, India will want to avenge last year's comprehensive 10-wicket loss at the hands of their arch-rivals in Dubai.

ICC @ICC



A look back at the previous meetings at the tournament



icc-cricket.com/news/2454219 India and Pakistan meet at the #T20WorldCup again at the MCG in OctoberA look back at the previous meetings at the tournament India and Pakistan meet at the #T20WorldCup again at the MCG in October 👀A look back at the previous meetings at the tournament 👇icc-cricket.com/news/2454219

In contrast, Babar and Co. will look to be more consistent. The 2009 T20 World Cup champions lost the Asia Cup final to Sri Lanka, followed by a T20I series loss at home against England.

Their overdependency on skipper Babar and Mohammad Rizwan for runs has been a massive concern of late.

Poll : 0 votes