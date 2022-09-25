[WATCH] Axar Patel steps up on the field in Ravindra Jadeja’s absence, completes terrific run-out to dismiss Glenn Maxwell in IND vs AUS 2022 decider

India all-rounder Axar Patel, who has been exceptional with the ball against Australia, also showed brilliant athleticism on the field in the third T20I against the visitors in Hyderabad on Sunday (September 25). He completed an excellent run-out in the eighth over to dismiss swashbuckling Australian batter Glenn Maxwell.

Axar collected the ball from behind the square on the on-side and produced a direct hit at the striker’s end, which removed one of the bails even after Dinesh Karthik mistakenly disturbed the stumps.

Maxwell’s wicket helped the Men in Blue reduce the visitors to 75-3 in 7.4 overs and give them a slight advantage in the series decider.

Axar Patel has been brought into the Indian side as a replacement for Ravindra Jadeja and seems to be playing in an identical manner to the Saurashtra all-rounder.

First, he showed his prowess as an economical bowler, something that Jadeja is known for, and now has proven himself to be a good fielder - another quality that the man he replaced is renowned for.

The all-rounder certainly made up for dropping a dolly from Australian batter Steve Smith at backward point in the seventh over. Luckily for India, Smith failed to make the most of the opportunity and departed for just nine runs off 10 balls.

Axar Patel in purple patch ahead of T20 World Cup

The Gujarat-based all-rounder has been making the most of his chances for India in the absence of injured star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

It is worth mentioning that Axar Patel finished 3/17 in the first T20I against Australia, where the hosts failed to defend 208 runs. The left-arm spinner also took a couple of wickets for only 13 runs in the rain-curtailed second T20I in Nagpur on Friday (September 23).

On Sunday, he finished with figures of 3/33 against Australia.

Besides bowling and fielding, the southpaw is also a handy batting option for India.

Axar has been named in the India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month. The southpaw will be keen to continue his exploits in the upcoming T20Is against South Africa and the showpiece event Down Under.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Co. will hope to defeat T20 world champions Australia in the T20I series by winning the third and final match.

The Men in Blue will then play South Africa in a T20I and ODI series. The three T20Is against the Proteas will be played on September 28, October 2 and 4.

