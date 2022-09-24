IND vs AUS 2022: “Sams would be upset if you call him left-arm spinner” – Finisher Dinesh Karthik's funny dig at Australian all-rounder

Indian wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik took a fun dig at Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams after India won the second T20I by four wickets on Friday (September 23).

With nine runs needed off the last over, the right-handed batter slammed a six and four off Sams to help the Men in Blue emerge victorious with four balls to spare.

In a funny conversation with cricketer-turned-commentator Murali Karthik, the so-called finisher said the Aussie medium-pacer would be upset to be called a left-arm spinner.

Speaking to Star Sports post-match, Karthik said:

“Never an easy game. There wasn't too much chat with Rohit. I executed it on the given day. Sams would be upset if you call him left-arm spinner.”

Chasing 92 runs, skipper Rohit Sharma stood tall and slammed an unbeaten 46 off 20 balls, which included four sixes and as many fours.

Flatline @Backwardp0int



DK: I guess Sams would be upset if you call him a left arm spinner



Bro Murali Karthik: You love a left arm spinner & you love a sweep against a left arm spinnerDK: I guess Sams would be upset if you call him a left arm spinnerBro Murali Karthik: You love a left arm spinner & you love a sweep against a left arm spinnerDK: I guess Sams would be upset if you call him a left arm spinner Bro 😭😭

Earlier, Axar Patel’s 2/13 helped India restrict Australia to 90/5 in eight overs. Australian captain, Aaron Finch, slammed 31 runs off 15 balls, while Matthew Wade provided a late blitz with a 20-ball 43*.

“It feels good to hit the winnings runs” – Dinesh Karthik ahead of T20 World Cup

Karthik also mentioned that he was delighted to deliver under pressure for India ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

He also praised the match-winning contributions from skipper Rohit and Axar and seemed excited to play crunch games in the warm-up to the ICC tournament:

“Rohit was trying to tell me this is what the bowler would do and I had my plans. As a middle order batter, it's about execution and it feels good to hit the winning runs.”

He added:

“Rohit with the bat and Axar with the ball stood out. Good to see Bumrah back. We need to take the momentum forward. 1-1 is a good score. You want to play those crunch games. But more importantly, we are happy to have put on a show for the crowd with no injuries.”

With the T20I series tied at 1-1, Rohit Sharma and Co. will take on Australia in the series decider in Hyderabad on Sunday (September 25).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far