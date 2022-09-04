IND vs PAK 2022: "Kohli and Hardik will together score more than 65 runs" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for Asia Cup Super 4 clash

Aakash Chopra feels Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya will make decent contributions with the bat in India's Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Pakistan. The two arch-rivals will lock horns in Dubai on Sunday (September 4).

Rohit Sharma and Co. beat Babar Azam's side by five wickets in the Group A game last Sunday at the same venue. While Kohli scored a 34-ball 35, Pandya's three wickets and unbeaten 33 off 17 deliveries took India home.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted Kohli and Pandya to be once again amongst the runs against Pakistan. He said:

"Kohli and Hardik, at No. 3 and No. 5 respectively, will together score more than 65 runs, that's what I feel. They are my safe bankers; both have come in good form, so there will be no issue."

Chopra expects Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to make similar contributions with the bat for Pakistan. The cricketer-turned-commentator elaborated:

"I feel Babar and Rizwan will together score more than 65 runs, although I personally feel that Rizwan could get out early, but Babar will score runs. I am getting a voice from my heart that this guy will score runs. Too class a player to miss out for too long; there have been two low scores."

Azam managed just 10 against India last Sunday, while Rizwan top-scored for the Men in Green with a 42-ball 43.

"Bishnoi and Chahal will pick up three or more wickets" - Aakash Chopra

Yuzvendra Chahal (left) is yet to pick up a wicket in the ongoing Asia Cup.

Chopra reckons Ravi Bishnoi and Yuzvendra Chahal could be among the wickets for India. He elaborated:

"I feel Bishnoi and Chahal will pick up three or more wickets. Now that I have said Bishnoi, you can understand that I feel Bishnoi will play the match today. You don't have an option; you will have to either play Ravichandran Ashwin or Ravi Bishnoi. I will say if you are thinking, think about wickets."

While refraining from picking the likely winner of Sunday's game, Chopra concluded by predicting that Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz could strike a few blows with the ball for Pakistan. The former India batter said:

"I am not picking a winner today because my heart is beating fast. I am saying Haris and Nawaz will together pick up three or more wickets. Haris' account is absolutely empty till now; there are six wickets in Nawaz's account. Nawaz will pick up wickets here as well, and Haris will also take wickets."

Nawaz dismissed Rohit Sharma, Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja last Sunday. The left-arm spinner also conceded the winning runs, with Pandya hitting a six with two deliveries remaining in the match.

