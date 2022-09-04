IND vs PAK 2022: "The Virat Kohli is still not back" - Aakash Chopra on former skipper's form heading into India vs Pakistan match

Aakash Chopra feels Virat Kohli is not yet at his best and hopes to see the former Indian skipper in prime form in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash against Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma's side will lock horns with Pakistan in the second Super 4 stage game of the continental tournament in Dubai on Sunday, September 4. Kohli is heading into the match on the back of two good hits in the middle against Pakistan and Hong Kong.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Chopra was asked about his views on Kohli's form heading into Sunday's game. He responded:

"In my opinion, the Virat Kohli is still not back. He is still not at his best. He has scored runs, which all of us want. He is ruthless when it comes to himself, that he has to keep putting pressure on himself, that defines Virat Kohli."

Chopra wants to see a masterclass from the modern batting great in the Super 4 clash against Pakistan. The former Indian opener elaborated:

"According to me, the fluency and domination as a batter are not there at this point in time. Tomorrow's (September 4) game will be a very good example, that the appetizer has happened, the cobwebs of self-doubt have also gone, so I want to see the modern master appear from tomorrow."

Kohli enjoys an excellent overall record against the Men in Green in T20I cricket. The 33-year-old has amassed 346 runs at an exceptional average of 69.20 in the eight matches he has played against India's arch-rivals in the shortest format.

"The runs he scored in the two innings will make him feel secure" - Sanjay Bangar on Virat Kohli

Sanjay Bangar was asked about Kohli working the ball towards the leg side and playing big shots against Hong Kong. He replied:

"The runs he scored in the two innings will make him feel secure. The way he plays on the leg side, sometimes he walks across against the fast bowlers and converts the balls into runs on the leg side."

Bangar added that apart from playing the slog sweeps, Kohli's ability to convert ones into twos holds him in good stead. The former Indian batting coach explained:

"If you see against the spinners, he has a good slog sweep for sure but other than that, the big gap that is there in T20 cricket with three fielders on the boundary line, he can do all that (running twos). That is his forte and his fitness supports him. Every player cannot do that."

Kohli's unbeaten 59-run knock off 44 balls against Hong Kong was studded with one four and three sixes. He was primarily content in finding the gaps once Suryakumar Yadav (68* off 26) went on the attack.

