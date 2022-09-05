IND vs PAK 2022: "I am slightly greedy" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's dismissals in Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Pakistan

Aakash Chopra has expressed slight disappointment with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's inability to play substantial knocks in India's Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash against Pakistan.

Rohit and Rahul played 28-run knocks apiece as the Men in Blue set a challenging 182-run target for their arch-rivals in Sunday's (September 4) game in Dubai. Babar Azam's side, however, overhauled the Indian score with five wickets and one delivery to spare.

While reflecting on the Indian openers' performance in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that they could draw a lesson from Rahmanullah Gurbaz's knock against Sri Lanka. He elaborated:

"Rohit was continuously hitting, tried to hit another shot and got out. Same story you can say about Rahul as well. In theory, it is very good that you keep on hitting. I am slightly greedy. I am saying you should learn from anyone you can. I am taking a lesson from Rahmanullah Gurbaz. He also hit but then played 45 balls as well."

Chopra reckons the duo could have prolonged their stints in the middle if they had batted a little more sensibly. The former India opener explained:

"If you reach there, you will score 85. If he (Gurbaz) can score 85, our guys can also do that, whether it is Rohit or Rahul. For that, I feel you need to bat slightly smarter. You were 50 runs in five overs and needed 10 runs per over only, so there is no need to hit a six off every ball."

Rohit (28 off 16) was caught by Khushdil Shah while trying to hit a maximum off Haris Rauf's bowling. Rahul (28 off 20) departed in the very next over, caught at long-on while attempting to hit the first delivery bowled by Shadab Khan for a six.

"Rohit Sharma used his feet in the first over" - Aakash Chopra on India's initial batting approach

Chopra was all praise for the blazing start provided by the two Indian openers. He said:

"When India came out to bat, what a style, I loved the approach. Rohit Sharma used his feet in the first over. Then KL Rahul played a flick and it went for a six straight down the ground. Rohit Sharma then hit another six, what a start."

Chopra added that Pakistan might have felt that they were in dire straits when the Indian captain and vice-captain were going hammer and tongs. The renowned commentator observed:

"Honestly speaking, Pakistan would have also felt once that they are stuck, that they might have to chase 200 because they got off to a rocket start. Rahul and Rohit scored 28 runs apiece, both hit two sixes, the opening partnership was 54 runs in 5.1 overs, that was gun."

Rohit hit a four and a six in the first over of the Indian innings bowled by Naseem Khan. The next four overs also yielded at least one boundary before the Indian skipper was dismissed on the first ball of the sixth over.

