IND vs PAK 2022: “I think he will get a look-in” - Anjum Chopra backs Axar Patel to replace Ravindra Jadeja in Team India’s playing XI

Former India women’s captain Anjum Chopra has backed Axar Patel to replace the injured Ravindra Jadeja in Team India's playing XI for the Super 4 matches of the Asia Cup 2022. Admitting that Jadeja has the edge over Axar due to his superior skills and experience, Chopra pointed out that the latter is a like-for-like replacement.

On Friday, September 2, Jadeja was ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup due to a right knee injury. Axar, who was earlier named as a standby, was confirmed as his replacement in the Indian squad.

The 28-year-old was part of India’s white-ball squads in West Indies and Zimbabwe and impressed with both the bat and ball. Reflecting on the selectors’ decision to bring in Axar for Jadeja, Chopra said on her YouTube channel:

“I think Axar will definitely replace Jadeja in the playing XI because he is a like-for-like replacement. Both are very good fielders; of course Jadeja has a bit of an edge. He has the edge overall as well due to his experience. But being a left-arm spinner as well as a left-handed batter, I think he will get a look-in.

“I see two replacements taking place for the next game (against Pakistan). Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel will come in place of Rishabh Pant and Jadeja.”

Axar was the leading wicket-taker in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. He claimed six scalps at an average of 12.33.

“India cannot cover up those runs in every game” - Anjum Chopra on Avesh Khan’s inconsistency

Speaking of India’s bowling department, Chopra stated that young pacer Avesh Khan’s inconsistency is a worry. She pointed out that Team India might have to pay a heavy price against the big teams. Chopra elaborated:

“Avesh Khan’s performance against Pakistan was okay, but against Hong Kong it was not good. He went for many runs and India cannot cover up those runs in every game. In big games, they will need to consider this.”

Avesh had figures of one for 19 from two overs against Pakistan. In the game versus Hong Kong, he was hammered for 53 runs in four overs.

Team India's Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 schedule

September 4, India vs Pakistan Match 2 of Super 4: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (7.30 pm).

September 6, India vs Sri Lanka, Match 3 of Super 4: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (7.30 pm).

September 8, India vs Afghanistan, Match 5 of Super 4: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (7.30 pm).

