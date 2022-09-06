IND vs PAK 2022: "Either one of KL Rahul or Rohit Sharma should have played a big inning" - Inzamam-ul-Haq feels India's top order needs to take more responsibility 

Former cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq has claimed that Team India's top order needs to take up more responsibility following their Asia Cup 2022 defeat against Pakistan.
Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli were successful in scoring the bulk of the runs against their arch-rivals. While Sharma and Rahul scored 28 runs apiece, Kohli contributed a 44-ball 60. However, all three players were guilty of losing their wickets at critical junctures of the match.
India's opening pair took on the Pakistani pace attack from the start and stitched together a 54-run partnership for the first wicket in five overs. However, both batters lost wickets shortly after and the loss of wickets hampered the flow of the innings.
Noting that India's success in tournaments hinges on the performances of their top order, Inzamam said on his YouTube channel:
"Either one of KL Rahul or Rohit Sharma should have played a big inning. Until and unless the senior player takes responsibility, results won't come, we have seen this in previous tournaments as well. So, the top three of the Indian batting unit needs to take responsibility."
Kohli held the fort with a well-compiled fifty, but the middle-order failed to step up, leaving India a few runs short of a par score at the Dubai International Stadium.
"They should have scored over 200" - Inzamam-ul-Haq on Team India's batting performance against Pakistan
The Men in Blue were well poised at 90/2 after nine overs, with a total in excess of 200 being anticipated. However, poor returns from Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya meant that India had to settle for 181 on the board.
Opining that India failed to make the most of the platform laid down by the top-order batters, former Pakistan skipper Inzamam said:
"Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli played so well and provided the perfect platform, but the rest of the batters could not make the most of it. They should have scored over 200."
Pakistan ended up chasing the 182-run target with one ball to spare to gather their first set of points in the Super 4s stage.
India will next take on Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 6, at the Dubai International Stadium in search of a victory.
