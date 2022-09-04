IND vs PAK 2022: "Galti kisi ki bhi ho, bevajah marta mei hi hu"- Fans furious as Team India drop Dinesh Karthik against Pakistan

An injury-hit Team India had to make a tough decision by benching Dinesh Karthik for the Super 4 clash in the Asia Cup against Pakistan on Sunday. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter stormed into the Indian team after IPL 2022 with a reputation of a genuine finisher.

Karthik has also played a few incredible knocks since his international comeback and looked set to be an irreplaceable figure in the playing XI at No.7. However, an untimely injury to Ravindra Jadeja and the lack of spin options in the side have forced Team India to think out of the box.

Jadeja was promoted to No.4 against Pakistan last Sunday to neutralize the threat of left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz and the leg-spin of Shadab Khan. The move worked wonders as Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had to hold back Nawaz and make him bowl the final over when he had no other choice.

With Jadeja injured, the Men in Blue had no option but to play Rishabh Pant because they might not have enough trust in Axar Patel's batting. With Hardik Pandya also coming back after missing the Hong Kong clash, Dinesh Karthik was the unlucky one to miss out.

Fans on Twitter were furious to see Karthik miss out despite not doing much wrong in the Asia Cup. They also slammed the management for backing an out-of-form KL Rahul over the veteran finishere. Here are some of the reactions:

DK Popa @DK_Popa_

He is being preserved for more important matches Dk popa has been rested for today's gameHe is being preserved for more important matches Dk popa has been rested for today's game 😌He is being preserved for more important matches 🔥

Archer @poserarcher So hasnain is playing this line up looks strong..I m so sad that DK has to sit out for some under performers So hasnain is playing this line up looks strong..I m so sad that DK has to sit out for some under performers

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Will be extremely difficult for DK to get back into the XI now that Jadeja is unavailable. Jaddu might just have unintentionally crashed another dream along with his own. Will be extremely difficult for DK to get back into the XI now that Jadeja is unavailable. Jaddu might just have unintentionally crashed another dream along with his own.

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #INDvPAK Rahul has to step up soon. He's being given enough backing but has to deliver now. More so, with Virat and SKY both batting one spot lower than what is ideal. Hooda's presence might offset DK's absence but the latter has been handed a rough deal now #AsiaCup2022 Rahul has to step up soon. He's being given enough backing but has to deliver now. More so, with Virat and SKY both batting one spot lower than what is ideal. Hooda's presence might offset DK's absence but the latter has been handed a rough deal now #AsiaCup2022 #INDvPAK

s @_sectumsempra18 No disrespect to rohit and dravid but if Shastri and kohli dropped dk after a game (irrespective of how much opportunity he has got) cricket twitter would have gone craZZZZy No disrespect to rohit and dravid but if Shastri and kohli dropped dk after a game (irrespective of how much opportunity he has got) cricket twitter would have gone craZZZZy

Deepesh Sharma @deepesh__sharma



#AsiaCupT20 #INDvsPAK Okay. So #dineshkarthik were preferred over Rishabh Pant in the first match against Pakistan. He faced just one delivery in the last two matches. Then he suddenly gets dropped. And that’s how we are trying to won a World Cup? Okay. So #dineshkarthik were preferred over Rishabh Pant in the first match against Pakistan. He faced just one delivery in the last two matches. Then he suddenly gets dropped. And that’s how we are trying to won a World Cup? #AsiaCupT20 #INDvsPAK

Vishesh Koul @visheshkoul DK doesn't deserved to be dropped for KL Rahul..... Just not fair... Even if they had to include Rishabh.. DK doesn't deserved to be dropped for KL Rahul..... Just not fair... Even if they had to include Rishabh..

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



#INDvPAK In a tight match/tournament, teams should always opt for experienced and in-form players in demanding roles. I believe the middle-order role is a more demanding and difficult role than a top-order one. That's why India should have made the change at the top imo. In a tight match/tournament, teams should always opt for experienced and in-form players in demanding roles. I believe the middle-order role is a more demanding and difficult role than a top-order one. That's why India should have made the change at the top imo.#INDvPAK

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



#INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022 Rishabh Pant in for Dinesh Karthik - interesting change given who they chose at the start of the tournament Rishabh Pant in for Dinesh Karthik - interesting change given who they chose at the start of the tournament #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022

Vanshika @Vanshik99706984 Batting mein depth nahi hai. We are so doomed. DK ki kami khalegi aaj Batting mein depth nahi hai. We are so doomed. DK ki kami khalegi aaj

Pakistan ask Team India into bat first

Skipper Babar Azam won the toss and had no hesitation in putting Rohit Sharma and Co. to bat first, citing the arrival of dew later in the game. The pitch also seems to be a bit two-paced, so it will be interesting to see if the Men in Blue stick to their approach of ultra-attacking cricket.

Lineups:

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Hasnain

