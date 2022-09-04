IND vs PAK 2022: "Pichhli baar kya bola tha? Form?" - Fans shower praise on Virat Kohli for his stunning knock of 60

Team India batter Virat Kohli showcased stellar batting form during the side's Super 4 clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 4.

The right-handed batter slammed an impressive half-century, his second of the continental tournament. Kohli played the role of an anchor for the Men in Blue, chipping in with 60 runs off 44 deliveries in the crucial tie.

While Kohli was under the scanner for his rut, the seasoned campaigner successfully silenced his critics with back-to-back impactful knocks. A number of fans took to social media to laud the former Indian captain for his batting exploits in the game against Pakistan.

Here are some of the reactions:

Aman Mishra @AmanMis88679032 ,who the great KOHLI #ViratKohli Once a king , always a king,who the great KOHLI #ViratKohli Once a king , always a king 👑,who the great KOHLI🔥🇮🇳🇮🇳🔥🔥🇮🇳🔥🔥

Dheeraj suman @Dheerajsuman9 Har baar pakistan ke khilaf chalna h matlb chalna h #ViratKohli Har baar pakistan ke khilaf chalna h matlb chalna h #ViratKohli

Akshat @AkshatOM10 This is the reason why Players like Virat Kohli is so much Important for team. Always there, like an one man army This is the reason why Players like Virat Kohli is so much Important for team. Always there, like an one man army 🐐 https://t.co/eWOqrxvrGo

Notably, this was Virat Kohli's 32nd half-century in T20Is. He now holds the record for the most fifty-plus scores in the shortest format of the game. Furthermore, with 154 runs from three games, he is currently the leading run-getter in the Asia Cup 2022.

Virat Kohli was India's top scorer in the clash against Pakistan

After being asked to bat first, Indian openers Rohit Sharma (28 runs off 20 balls) and KL Rahul (28 runs off 16 balls) got the team off to a flying start. However, the side lost wickets at regular intervals, which dented their chances of crossing the 200-run mark.

Virat Kohli showcased great composure from one end, while also accelerating when required to steady the ship for the Men in Blue. Pakistan pacers did an exceptional job in the final overs to restrict India to 181.

BCCI @BCCI



54-run partnership from the openers and a well made 60 from Virat Kohli propels



Scorecard - #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 Innings Break!54-run partnership from the openers and a well made 60 from Virat Kohli propels #TeamIndia to a total of 181/7 on the board.Scorecard - bit.ly/AsiaCup2022-IN… Innings Break!54-run partnership from the openers and a well made 60 from Virat Kohli propels #TeamIndia to a total of 181/7 on the board. Scorecard - bit.ly/AsiaCup2022-IN… #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/0gyWwHHIv1

The Rohit Sharma-led side have two leg-spinners in Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh are the three seam bowling options.

Deepak Hooda was also included in the playing XI for the the clash against Pakistan and he too can bowl a few overs of off-spin, if needed.

Edited by Ankush Das