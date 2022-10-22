Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan is confident of another good performance against India in the T20 World Cup. He feels that the recent results against Rohit Sharma and Co. will give them the edge to deliver once again against India.

It is worth mentioning that Babar Azam and Co. defeated the Men in Blue by five wickets in the Super four stage at the Asia Cup 2022.

Pakistan also defeated their arch-rivals in a one-sided contest at the 2021 T20 World Cup. They have won twice against India in the last three meetings.

In an interview with Geo News, Shadab Khan said:

“We have also done well against India recently, and I am confident of another good show.”

Shadab also hailed Pakistan for winning the tri-series against Bangladesh and New Zealand. He feels the Super 12 opener against India will set the momentum for the rest of the T20 World Cup.

“We have done well recently and when you do well as a team, it boosts your confidence. I am hopeful that we will continue playing with the same momentum.”

The Men in Green will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India in Melbourne on Sunday (October 23).

“I can perform there” – Shadab Khan wants to solve Pakistan’s middle order woes in T20 World Cup

Shadab also spoke about his batting and the rise of Mohammad Nawaz in the middle order. He feels that as an all-rounder, it’s essential to contribute to all three game departments.

The right-handed batter recently scored 34 off 22 balls against the Kiwis to help Pakistan win by six wickets in the tri-series.

Meanwhile, Nawaz played back-to-back match-winning knocks against Bangladesh (unbeaten 45 off 20 deliveries) and New Zealand (unbeaten 38 off 22 balls) in the recently concluded tri-series.

Shadab told Geo News:

“I have batted at an earlier position previously and am aware that I can perform there. The same is the case with Nawaz. We both enjoy batting at any position.”

He continued:

“Being an all-rounder, I enjoy all three departments of the game. It is my job to be prepared at any position and bowl at any stage.”

Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood.

Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani.

