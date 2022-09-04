IND vs PAK 2022: Top 10 Rishabh Pant memes after he departs playing a poor reverse-sweep shot in Asia Cup 2022

Rishabh Pant failed to make an impression in T20I cricket yet again as he departed after a sedate score of 14 off 12 balls against Pakistan on Sunday (September 04).

The southpaw, who was picked ahead of Dinesh Karthik, walked in to bat with his team in a commanding position at 91/3 on the scoreboard in 9.4 overs. He failed to get going as he played a few dot balls, which brought the run rate down.

After a couple of overs, Pant played a powerful shot square on the leg-side and looked to press gear. However, a poorly premeditated reverse-sweep shot off Shadab Khan ended the flamboyant batters' vigil at the crease before he could make up for the dot balls.

Indian cricket fans took note of Pant's disappointing knock against Pakistan. They slammed him for wasting deliveries at a crucial juncture in the game, only to depart without making a significant contribution. They trolled him on social media platforms for the same through some hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy #INDvPAK League Changed, Series changed, tournament changed, appointed as captain, dropped from the team....so many things happened with him but loyalty towards Academy same to same, Rishabh Pant you beuty League Changed, Series changed, tournament changed, appointed as captain, dropped from the team....so many things happened with him but loyalty towards Academy same to same, Rishabh Pant you beuty 😍😍 #INDvPAK https://t.co/RKmBdxaFU1

Div🦁 @div_yumm Pant explaining that he was trying to hit urvashi Pant explaining that he was trying to hit urvashi 💀 https://t.co/SrlIHPTy0e

वेल्ला इंसान @ChadwaHannan Urvashi when pant out early Urvashi when pant out early https://t.co/Zs08ujG56n

Nasim Ahmad @nasim_ahmad1

Le:- urvashi rautela

#INDvsPAK When Rishabh pant come for the batting:-Le:- urvashi rautela When Rishabh pant come for the batting:-Le:- urvashi rautela 😆#INDvsPAK https://t.co/4Sk6IHLB5I

Virat Kohli guide India to 181

Rohit Sharma (28 off 16 balls) and KL Rahul (28 off 20 balls) gave India a blazing start as they amassed 62 runs in the powerplay. However, Pakistan crawled back into the game, picking up wickets at regular intervals.

After a middle-order failure, Virat Kohli (60 off 44 balls) anchored the innings and shepherded Team India to a respectable total of 181/7 in 20 overs.

Pakistan spinners Shadab Khan (2/31) and Mohammad Nawaz (1/25) were instrumental in restricting the opposition batters in the middle overs after they got off to a flier in the powerplay.

Will Pakistan chase the total down on a good batting track? Or Will Indian bowlers deliver the goods for the side under pressure? Sound off in the comments section.

