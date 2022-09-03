IND vs PAK 2022: "Virat Kohli starts hitting after playing 30-35 balls" - Former Pakistan captain criticizes former Indian captain's T20 approach

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has criticized senior Indian batter Virat Kohli’s batting approach in the shortest format. He labeled him a great ODI player but criticized him for playing an anchor role in T20Is.

Latif said the RCB star could not play attacking cricket like Indian skipper Rohit Sharma or Suryakumar Yadav. The two cricketers are known for their hitting powers in any stage of the game.

Speaking on a YouTube channel, Latif said:

“Virat has never been a great T20 player. We compare him to the likes of Kane Williamson, Joe Root or Steve Smith, but none of them is match-winning players in T20s. These all take the game along, playing an anchor role. Virat Kohli is a great ODI player but cannot become Rohit Sharma or Suryakumar Yadav.”

He added that Virat Kohli only starts hitting big strokes after playing 30-35 balls, unlike former India captain MS Dhoni, who (as per Latif) hits the big sixes to make up for the first few dot balls.

“He plays in the same fashion for Royal Challengers Bangalore as well. MS Dhoni is a different kind of player. If he plays 3-4 dot balls, he can hit three-four sixes and make up for the dot balls. Virat Kohli starts hitting after playing 30-35 balls. Rohit Sharma is the kind of player who utilizes the powerplay very well.”

Virat Kohli is in good form ahead of the Indo-Pak clash on Sunday

The Delhi batter has hit a good patch in the last two matches at the 2022 Asia Cup. He top-scored with 35 runs alongside Ravindra Jadeja against Pakistan on Sunday (August 28) as Men in Blue beat arch-rivals by five wickets. The 33-year-old also slammed a 44-ball 59 against Hong Kong in the Group A clash on Wednesday (August 31).

Ahead of the crucial fixture, he was seen sweating it out alongside his teammates in Dubai, wearing a high-altitude mask during India's training session on Friday.

The right-handed batter will look to come out all guns blazing against arch-rivals Pakistan as the two teams are again set to compete in the tournament’s Super 4 clash on Sunday (September 4).

The 33-year-old has, so far, scored 3,402 runs in 101 T20Is at an average of 50.77 and a strike rate of 137.1, comprising 31 fifties.

