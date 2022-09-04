IND vs PAK 2022: [Watch] Khushdil Shah miraculously holds on to Rohit Sharma's catch despite almost being punched by Fakhar Zaman

Khushdil Shah pulled off a miraculous catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai. Shah's teammate Fakhar Zaman also went for the catch but missed it and collided with the eventual catcher, who somehow managed to complete the catch.

Pakistan won the toss and invited India to bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got India off to a flier, scoring 54 runs in the first five overs.

Haris Rauf bowled the sixth over, and on the first ball, he deceived Rohit. The ball was pitched just outside off, and it went a countrymile into the evening sky after Rohit mistimed it. Shah was ready to catch the ball, but Zaman also showed interest and came in running from the backward point region.

Eventually, Zaman missed the catch, but the ball landed in Khushdil Shah's hands. The two fielders collided, and Zaman almost punched Shah's cheeks. Still, the catch was completed. You can watch the video here:

Rohit Sharma looked in good touch earlier tonight. He scored 28 runs off just 16 balls, smashing three fours and two sixes. However, Sharma could not convert his start into a big score.

Khushdil Shah will have to score big for Pakistan tonight

Khushdil Shah played a match-winning cameo of 35 runs against Hong Kong. (Image: Getty)

India have touched the 100-run mark in the 11th over. Pakistan have scalped three wickets, but the Men in Green have not been able to put brakes on the run rate of their arch-rivals.

At the time of writing, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant are batting in the middle for the Indian team right now.

It looks like India will set a big target for Pakistan tonight. Shah will have to bring his 'A' game to the table just like he did against Hong Kong, where he scored 35 runs off 15 balls.

