[Watch] Rishabh Pant spotted having an animated chat with Rohit Sharma after failing to score big in IND vs PAK 2022 match

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and captain Rohit Sharma had an animated discussion in the dressing room during the Indian innings of the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai.

Pant was picked ahead of Dinesh Karthik for this game given that he is a left-handed batter and would bring variety to the Indian batting lineup. Unfortunately, he could not make the most out of the golden chance.

Pant came out to bat at No.5 when India were at 92/3. The platform was set for him to launch an assault on the Pakistan bowling attack. However, the wicketkeeper-batter managed only 14 runs off 12 balls.

After hitting two fours in his first 11 deliveries, Pant attempted a reverse-sweep off Shadab Khan's tossed-up delivery. The timing was not the best and the ball went straight into the hands of the fielder in the backward point region, Asif Ali.

Soon after the dismissal, the southpaw had a chat with Rohit Sharma in the Indian dressing room. A clip shot by the broadcasters during the match has gone viral on the internet. You can watch the video here:

Div🦁 @div_yumm Pant explaining that he was trying to hit urvashi Pant explaining that he was trying to hit urvashi 💀 https://t.co/SrlIHPTy0e

It looked like Pant was trying to explain to Rohit the reason behind the shot that got him out. The Indian captain seemingly gave him some feedback. Rohit was also captured having chats with Deepak Hooda and Hardik Pandya during the first innings.

I try to keep things simple: Shadab Khan explains his plan for dismissing Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Shadab Khan bagged two crucial wickets in the Asia Cup 2022 Super Fours match. (Image: Getty)

Shadab Khan, the bowler who dismissed Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul in tonight's game, spoke with the host broadcasters after the first innings. Sharing some details about his plan, Khan said:

"I try to keep things simple since the most difficult thing in cricket is to keep it simple. In between I complicated things a lot due to which I struggled. If you bowl a good delivery then you have a chance of getting a wicket."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #Indiancricketteam Rishabh Pant couldn't capitalize on the chance he was given against Pakistan🏏 Rishabh Pant couldn't capitalize on the chance he was given against Pakistan🏏#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #Indiancricketteam https://t.co/FW8Mgu7J5u

Will Pakistan defeat India in the Super Fours match? Share your views in the comments below.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das