Wife Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli's 60-run knock in IND vs PAK 2022 Asia Cup match

Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma was delighted to see him return to form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 match against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai. Batting at number three for India, Kohli aggregated 60 runs off just 44 deliveries.

Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got India off to a flying start, adding 54 runs in just 31 balls after being asked to bat first. However, both batters were back in the hut before converting their starts into big scores. The other batters failed to play a big knock as well, but Kohli held one end and ensured that India finished with a 181-run total.

The former Indian captain's knock comprised four fours and a six. His wife Anushka Sharma posted a photo on her Instagram story after he completed his half-century. She added a red-heart GIF to the photo. You can see the screenshot of her Instagram story here:

Kohli got run out in the final over of the Indian innings. However, he did his job to perfection and played one of the best knocks of the tournament so far.

Shadab Khan hopeful that Pakistan can chase the big target set by Virat Kohli and Co.

Shadab Khan was the best bowler for Pakistan tonight. (Image: Getty)

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan brought his 'A' game to the table against India in Dubai on September 4. He was the only Pakistan bowler to take more than one wicket. Khan bowled four overs, conceding 31 runs and picking up the big wickets of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul.

Speaking with the host broadcaster after the first innings, Shadab said that Pakistan can chase the 192-run target.

"I think we've restricted them well towards the end. Hopefully, we get a good start in the Powerplay and chase it down. We are definitely confident since in the last few games we've seen the wicket has gotten better to bat on," said Shadab.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Time to sit back and just enjoy the greatness which is Virat Kohli



#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #Indiancricketteam Finished? Not a T20 Player?Time to sit back and just enjoy the greatness which is Virat Kohli Finished? Not a T20 Player? Time to sit back and just enjoy the greatness which is Virat Kohli 🔥#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #Indiancricketteam https://t.co/ZedRgTZjwZ

Will Pakistan pull off a successful run-chase against India? Sound off in the comments below.

LIVE POLL Q. Can Pakistan chase down the target? Yes No 19 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das