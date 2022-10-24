Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has lashed out at current Pakistani skipper Babar Azam after India beat the Men in Green by four wickets in Melbourne on Sunday (October 23).

Hafeez questioned whether Babar Azam’s captaincy is like a sacred cow that cannot be criticized. He felt Mohammad Nawaz should have fulfilled his spin quota during the seventh and 11th overs when India was under pressure.

Nawaz bowled the final over of the Indian innings, where he failed to defend 16 runs. The Pakistani spinner looked out of his comfort zone as he bowled a no-ball and two wides in the match-defining over. He took the crucial wickets of Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik in the final over. However, three extra deliveries played spoilsport as India snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Speaking to Rahi Cricket, Hafeez said:

"Babar Azam's captaincy is like a sacred cow that cannot be criticized. It's the third consecutive big game that we are seeing flaws in Babar's captaincy, but we keep hearing that he will learn by the time he gets to the age of 32.”

He added:

“In today's match, from the 7th over till the 11th over, India struggled for even four runs an over. Why did Babar not fulfill the spin quota overs in that time?"

It is worth mentioning that India scored only 23 runs between the seventh and 11th overs after being reduced to 31/4.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB



Good fight shown by the boys



#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK India win the match in a last-ball finish 🏏Good fight shown by the boys India win the match in a last-ball finish 🏏Good fight shown by the boys 👍#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK https://t.co/aVKsd8dM8Z

“We win as one and lose as one!”- Babar Azam lifts Pakistan team’s spirit after loss against India

Azam encouraged his teammates to forget about the loss against India and move on. He said they have made mistakes but will learn and improve their game in the upcoming matches at the T20 World Cup.

“This was a good match. We made a good effort. We have many matches in the tournament. We win as one and lose as one!”

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB



Listen what Matthew Hayden, Babar Azam and Saqlain Mushtaq told their players following a heartbreaking loss in Melbourne.



#T20WorldCup | #WeHaveWeWill “We win as one and lose as one!”Listen what Matthew Hayden, Babar Azam and Saqlain Mushtaq told their players following a heartbreaking loss in Melbourne. “We win as one and lose as one!”Listen what Matthew Hayden, Babar Azam and Saqlain Mushtaq told their players following a heartbreaking loss in Melbourne.#T20WorldCup | #WeHaveWeWill https://t.co/suxGf34YSe

He also lifted Nawaz’s spirits by calling him a match-winner for taking the match to the last ball.

“Nawaz, you are my match winner, my trust. It was pressure over and you brought the match closer. Well done.”

Pakistan will next face Zimbabwe in Perth on Thursday (October 27).

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes