India Legends start Road Safety World Series 2022 campaign with a big win against South Africa Legends; Stuart Binny scores 82 off 42 balls

Defending champions India Legends opened their Road Safety World Series 2022 campaign with a victory over last year's semifinalists South Africa Legends. All-rounder Stuart Binny won the Player of the Match award for his 42-ball 82 which helped India Legends win by 61 runs.

India Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar won the toss and opted to bat first at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Naman Ojha and Tendulkar provided a decent start to the innings, but both openers were back in the hut by the seventh over.

Suresh Raina and Stuart Binny then stitched up a 64-run third-wicket partnership to turn the momentum in India Legends' favor. South Africa Legends tried to fight back by dismissing Raina and Yuvraj Singh in quick succession. However, a whirlwind 88-run stand between Yusuf Pathan and Binny guided India Legends to 217/4 in 20 overs.

Medium pacer Johan van der Wath was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa Legends. He bowled three overs, scalping two wickets for 27 runs. Makhaya Ntini and Eddie Leie picked up a wicket each.

Rahul Sharma stole the show on his Road Safety World Series 2022 debut

Leg-spinner Rahul Sharma led India Legends' charge in the second innings as he bagged three wickets in his four-over spell. South Africa Legends managed only 17 runs off his 24 balls.

Andrew Puttick, Morne van Vyk and Jacques Rudolph got off to good starts but none of the top-order batters could score big for the South African side. Captain Jonty Rhodes remained unbeaten on 38, but his efforts could only take South Africa Legends to 156/9 in their 20 overs.

"It’s always good to get the first game out of the way. The Indian side played brilliantly. At one stage we looked like keeping them to 180 but Binny and Yusuf batted out of their skins. However good to get the first game away," Rhodes said after the Road Safety World Series 2022 match.

Two matches will take place in the Road Safety World Series 2022 on Sunday. Bangladesh Legends will battle West Indies Legends in the afternoon game, while Australia Legends will take the field against Sri Lanka Legends in the evening.

